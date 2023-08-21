Submit Release
Attorney General Brenna Bird and Football Hall of Famer Randy White Promote National Child ID Program at the Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES— Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird was joined by Dallas Cowboys Hall of Famer Randy White with the National Child ID Program on Wednesday to grill at the Iowa Pork tent and distribute child ID kits. 

“When a child goes missing, every moment counts," said Attorney General Bird. "As a mother, I know there is nothing more important to us parents than keeping our kids safe. I want to thank Randy White for joining us at the Iowa State Fair and working to support Iowa families. We hope parents never need to use these kits, but if the unthinkable happens, they will be critical in helping us bring our kids home sooner and safer.” 

On April 25, Attorney General Bird announced Iowa’s partnership with the National Child ID Program. The program is a community service safety initiative that provides child identification kits to families of K-12 students throughout Iowa at zero cost. These kits give parents the tools to store their child’s DNA and help police trace their child sooner in the event they go missing. Thousands of kits have already been distributed at schools across the state. 

