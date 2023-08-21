Submit Release
Beverly Hills and Los Angeles Periodontist, Dr. Alex Farnoosh, Launches Over 50 Educational Videos on New Website

Doctor of Dentistry Magazine Cover featuring Dr. Alex Farnoosh

As seen on the cover of Doctor of Dentistry Magazine

Dr. Alex Farnoosh, renowned Beverly Hills periodontist, unveils 50+ educational videos on his website about gummy smile correction, gum bleaching, and more.

I named my comprehensive approach to dental health the ‘Total Smile’ because it focuses equally on the beauty of the teeth, gums, and lips.”
— Dr. Alex Farnoosh
BEVERLY HILLS, CA, USA, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Distinguished Beverly Hills periodontist, Dr. Alex Farnoosh, is pleased to announce the addition of over 50 educational videos to his newly redesigned website. Dedicated to patient education and empowerment, these videos will address common concerns like gummy smile correction, gum bleaching, dental implants, and answer a plethora of frequently asked dental questions.

A revered figure in the field of periodontics and cosmetic dentistry, Dr. Farnoosh's rich educational background includes a M.S. degree and a specialty certificate in Periodontology from the University of Iowa. He has held significant titles at the University of Southern California since 1981 and has consistently contributed to the academic and practical fields of dentistry.

The inventor of revolutionary treatments for dark and discolored gums, Dr. Alex Farnoosh’s patented gum bleaching techniques have been spotlighted in leading publications, including the International Journal of Periodontics. These groundbreaking methods also made their way into the New York Times Best Seller, "Billion Dollar Smile" by Dr. Bill Dorfman and were featured on "The Doctors" TV show.

His illustrious career spans over several decades, marked by recognitions like nominations for the Edward H. Hatton Award and the Balint Orban Prize. Dr. Farnoosh's unwavering commitment to excellence has also earned him a position in the Guide to America’s Top Dentists by the Consumer’s Research Council of America, year after year.

But what truly sets Dr. Farnoosh apart is his approach to patient care. He states, "While a gummy smile may seem like a minor issue, it has a tremendous impact on a person’s life. I dedicated myself to developing an effective alternative to jaw surgery that has helped my patients smile confidently."

With the addition of the new educational videos, Dr. Alex Farnoosh aims to further enhance the patient experience, ensuring they are well-informed and confident in their treatment choices.

To explore these insightful videos and learn more about Dr. Alex Farnoosh's comprehensive dental services, visit his revamped website. Trust your dental health to a periodontist in Beverly Hills who not only brings unmatched expertise but also a genuine commitment to your best smile, your Total Smile!

Meet Dr. Alex Farnoosh - The Total Smile - Beverly Hills Periodontist & Inventor of the Gum Bleaching Technique

