Topretirements.com Announces 10 Questions That Take the Mystery Out of Where to Retire
10 Simple questions from Topretirements.com help people narrow down where to retire
Quote: The best place for me to retire might be the worst place for you. Ask the right questions to get the best outcome.”KEY WEST, FL, USA, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Where to retire”… it’s a very common question. To help make that easier, Topretirements.com has just developed a list of 10 simple questions.
— John Brady, Founder: Topretirements.com
“Retirement is much too important not to have a planned approach," commented John Brady, Founder of Topretirements.com. "These simple questions help narrow down the possibilities and avoid costly mistakes," he continued.
10 questions help people figure out where to retire
1. What type of environment? Mountains, beach, urban, college town, or desert? This decision is the biggest driver for most people, so deciding on that immediately narrows down the possibilities.
2. What about climate preference? Many people tend to want a place with warm winters so they can experience summer all year round. But how warm do those winters have to be?
3. Be near family or friends? Being near children or grandchildren can be great. But it can also be a double edged sword – sometimes it can be too close.
4. What kind of activities? People who want to be outside year round might choose a place with a milder climate. The important thing is to pick an area to retire where one's top priorities are easily accessible.
5. Are state and local taxes a consideration? A tax friendly state, perhaps one without an income tax, might be great for people with hefty incomes. But for most retired people, state income tax will probably only be minimal. Property tax might be much more important.
6. Are there budget limitations? If it looks like the retirement budget is not going to be up to snuff, there are still options. Moving to a less expensive state or downsizing are some of them.
7. Scouted some interesting areas? Spending time in a location is the real world test of compatibility.
8. Does the political environment of an area matter? Sadly, this didn’t use to be much of an issue in our country, but it is today. Conservative leaning folks might not like living in a Democratic hotbed, and vice versa.
9. Need to be near major medical facilities? Frequent trips to medical specialists or big hospitals are a problem for people who have serious or chronic medical issues, so proximity can be important..
10. Is walking, biking or public transportation important to get to day to day activities? Locations on busy highways or far from town could interfere with that plan.
Bottom line
Finding the best place to retire is a very personal decision. The strategic approach provided by these 10 questions is the best way to have a happy retirement.
About Topretirements.com
Topretirements has many helpful tools for people planning their retirements. Its its Best Places feature has reviews of over 6,000 retirement towns and 55+ communities to help narrow down the search by State, City, and Lifestyle. The Topretirements Blog has hundreds of other practical articles to help make retirement better.
John Brady
Topretirements.com
+1 203-415-4792
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram