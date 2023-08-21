Latest News: Library to Host Congress.gov Public Forum on Sept. 13

Library of Congress to Host Congress.gov Public Forum on Sept. 13

Forum Available for Participants In Person and Online

The Library of Congress will hold its next Congress.gov forum on Wednesday, Sept. 13 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET. As the authoritative source for federal legislative information, Congress.gov is greatly enhanced by public feedback about the site.

For the first time, the forum will take place both in person at the Library and via Zoom for participants who would prefer to join virtually. Registration for those who would like to attend in person at the Library’s Madison Building is available here. Online participants can register here. The Library encourages everyone interested in legislative data, from experienced Congress.gov users to those who may be new to tracking federal legislative activity, to join this event.

The program includes presentations on enhancements that have been made to Congress.gov over the past year and a preview of updates currently in the works. Attendees will hear updates about the Law Library of Congress, Constitution Annotated, and how Congress.gov bill summaries are created. There will also be updates from the Congressional Data Task Force and the Library regarding next steps for the Congress.gov API.

The forum is intended to solicit input from the public. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a live Q&A and discussion segments. Congress.gov users who would like to submit feedback in writing may do so before and after the event using the Congress.gov Public Forum Survey Form.

The 2023 forum is the fourth event of its kind since 2020. Video recordings of previous public forums can be found at Congress.gov.

Congress.gov is the official source for federal legislative information. A collaboration among the Library of Congress, the U.S. Senate, the U.S. House of Representatives and the Government Publishing Office, Congress.gov is a free resource that provides searchable access to bill status and summary, bill text, member profiles, the Congressional Record, committee reports, direct links from bills to cost estimates from the Congressional Budget Office, legislative-process videos, committee profile pages and historic access.

