FortaTech Security Partners with Microsoft to Launch BastionGPT, a HIPAA Compliant AI Assistant for Health Professionals
BastionGPT marks a new era in Healthcare ChatGPT, demonstrating an unrivaled commitment to privacy, security, and transforming the way medical professionals provide the best patient care”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FortaTech Security, a trusted Microsoft AI Cloud Partner renowned for its expertise in both cybersecurity and healthcare technology, announced the development of a healthcare-centric, HIPAA compliant digital assistant. This next-generation tool is fueled by the industry's most advanced artificial intelligence models and is securely hosted entirely within Microsoft’s robust and HIPAA compliant Azure cloud infrastructure.
— Joshua Spencer, Founder, BastionGPT
Healthcare professionals have seen the incredible potential of AI digital assistants like ChatGPT to save them hours in their day, and to help them elevate their patient care. However, the lack of HIPAA compliance and focus on healthcare needs with most of these tools have been a major roadblock to adoption in healthcare environments.
BastionGPT addresses this need by partnering with Microsoft to utilize private HIPAA compliant instances of cutting-edge AI models such as ChatGPT, GPT4, Whisper and Llama 2. These technologies have been tailored to better serve the needs of healthcare professionals by ensuring responses prioritize evidence-based medical knowledge and discourage pseudo-science.
BastionGPT further ensures compliance by ensuring all data entered into the digital assistant is kept private. Unlike many other AI services, data entered into BastionGPT is not used to generate future AI models or made accessible to users of public AI services like OpenAI’s ChatGPT.
About FortaTech Security
FortaTech Security is a leading cybersecurity firm focusing on advancing secure and compliant solutions for healthcare professionals. They develop cutting-edge technology solutions that bridge the gap between healthcare needs and artificial intelligence capabilities. Leveraging private, HIPAA-compliant model deployments of ChatGPT and others, BastionGPT ensures that healthcare providers can interact with a conversational and easy to use AI platform without compromising on security and patient privacy. With the joint expertise in cybersecurity and healthcare, FortaTech Security offers an unparalleled blend of innovation and security, aiming to revolutionize how medical professionals engage with technology and elevate their patient care capabilities.
Joshua Spencer
FortaTech Security
+1 214-444-8445
press@bastiongpt.com