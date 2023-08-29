Hilarious Satire, "Love Trumps All?" To Screen at The Silicon Beach Film Festival In Hollywood California
Couples in love fight over Trump, Biden, and the Covid-19 vaccine in this epic comedy. It's 3 chapters of love vs polarization!
The film is NOT meant to change minds about politics or the covid vaccine. Rather, it takes a comedic and thought provoking look at how we communicate with the ones we love.”HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- September 11th, 2023/ marks the screening of the short satirical film, Love Trumps All? as part of the 8th Silicon Beach Film Festival in Hollywood CA. The film stars Jeff Schubert, Roni Davis, Jeremiah Jahi, and Àngels Ratés.
— Jeff Schubert
Directed by Schubert, Love Trumps All? is a romantic dramady that takes a look at how the 2020 election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, and the covid 19 vaccine debate that followed, can destroy relationships. Love Trumps All? was inspired by the intense vitriol Schubert observed on social media. Not between enemies or strangers on the far left and right, but by those who love each other. Three chapters in a 31-minute short film tells the story of love vs polarization.
“The film is NOT meant to change minds about politics or the covid vaccine," says Schubert. "Rather, it takes a comedic and thought provoking look at how we communicate with the ones we love. It’s not only about saving relationships, but practically speaking, when was the last time someone screamed at you, called you crazy, naïve, stupid or evil, and you were like... Yeah, you’re right! I changed my mind. Thank you for that! We’re just not communicating as effectively as we can. It's not working on a relational level or solving our problems. The reaction to the film so far has been what I hoped for. I was honored for it to win best long form short at the Los Angeles Comedy Film and Screenplay Festival. The audience laughed, they related, and enthusiastically say they know people that HAVE to see this film!!"
Love Trumps All? will next be screening at the Silicon Beach Film Festival on Monday, September 11th as part of block DDD at 9:30pm. The TLC 6 Chinese Theater in Hollywood CA is hosting the festival. "Thrilled to be screening at the famous TLC. The festival directors of Silicon, Peter Greene and John Gursha, work round the clock to put on a great festival. I love participating in the Q/A's they have after a screening block and connecting with the audience."
Tickets for the festival are available online or at the door.
