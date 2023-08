Compounding Quality Center of Excellence Annual Conference - 09/11/2023

Date Time Location Pre-conference session: Monday, September 11, 2023 2:00-5:00 PM ET Virtual Day 1: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 11:00 AM-5:35 PM ET Virtual Day 2: Wednesday, September 2023 11:00 AM-4:45 PM ET Virtual

The conference will convene stakeholders from across the compounding industry to discuss emerging trends and best practices through presentations, panels, and interactive sessions. (Agenda (PDF - 145KB)

Conference Program

In-depth sessions on current good manufacturing (CGMP) topics, progress made in the outsourcing facility industry over the past ten years, and addressing remaining challenges

Pre-conference session on Quality Essentials for Outsourcing Facilities

Discussion on FDA guidances, current trends, and other topics relevant to outsourcing facilities

Intended Audience

Outsourcing facilities—management and staff

Compounders interested in becoming outsourcing facilities

State pharmacy regulators

Hospitals utilizing compounding facilities

Suppliers of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and other materials and supplies to outsourcing facilities

Customers of outsourcing facilities (e.g., hospitals, clinics, ambulatory centers, group purchasing organizations)

Consultants focused on outsourcing facilities and compounding pharmacies

General public and healthcare professionals interested in outsourcing facility topics

Contact

Please contact CompoundingQualityCoE@fda.hhs.gov with questions.

More Information