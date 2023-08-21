MAINE, August 21 - Back to current news.

Attorney General Aaron M. Frey Announces Permanent Injunction for Civil Rights Violations

AUGUSTA – Attorney General Aaron Frey announced today that the Court granted his request for a permanent injunction under the Maine Civil Rights Act against Alisha Sayed, age 28, of Portland. The Attorney General’s complaint alleged that Sayed threatened two Black women in Portland based upon his bias against their race or color. The Court’s order bars Sayed from contacting the women and from violating the Maine Civil Rights Act in the future.

“When victims are singled out and pursued for their race, religion, gender, or any protected identity, our laws recognize not only harm to the victims, but harm to an entire community and to society at large,” said Attorney General Frey. “My office will not hesitate to take action under the Maine Civil Rights Act to enjoin racist activity that causes fear in our community.”

According to the State’s Complaint, on August 4, 2022, Sayed approached the first victim, a Black woman at the Portland Public Library, and repeatedly called her racial slurs, warning her, “[w]atch your back. I’m coming for you. I’ll be looking for you.” Later the same day, Sayed threatened a second Black woman at a nearby apartment building, calling her racial slurs and chasing her down a hallway.

Sayed was immediately arrested by the Portland Police Department and later pled guilty to charges of Criminal Threatening and Terrorizing. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail. The Attorney General filed the separate civil action for a permanent injunction to protect both victims and the public from Sayed’s bias-motivated conduct.

The Maine Civil Rights Act authorizes the Attorney General to bring an action against any person who uses physical force or violence, the threat of physical force or violence, causes property damage or the threat of property damage against another person motivated by bias against the other person’s race, color, religion, sex, ancestry, national origin, physical or mental disability, sexual orientation or gender identity. A knowing violation of an order issued under the Civil Rights Act is a Class D crime punishable by up to 364 days in jail and a $2,000 fine.

