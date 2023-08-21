MyWay Mobile Storage Proudly Sponsors the 32nd Pittsburgh Irish Festival at the Historic Carrie Blast Furnaces
EINPresswire.com/ -- MyWay Mobile Storage is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of the highly anticipated Pittsburgh Irish Festival. Returning to the iconic Carrie Blast Furnaces National Historic Landmark at 801 Carrie Furnace Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15218, this year marks the festival's 32nd edition, promising an enhanced three-day celebration of "half way to St. Patrick’s Day." Established in 1991, this event has evolved into one of the nation's premier Irish-American festivals, offering a comprehensive showcase of Irish music, folklore, culinary delights, and dance, making it a cornerstone of regional culture.
Taking place from September 8th to September 11th, the festival will captivate attendees with an array of experiences that honor and celebrate the rich traditions of Irish heritage. The event highlights premier performers in Irish music and dance, bringing the vibrant spirit of Ireland to Western Pennsylvania audiences. Festival-goers are encouraged to secure their admission by purchasing Festival and parking tickets online in advance through the official website: https://pghirishfest.org/tickets/.
For musicians, a special invitation awaits—bring your instruments and enjoy free entry to the festival. Musicians can gather in the session tent to share their love for Irish melodies and create an atmosphere of musical camaraderie throughout the weekend.
MyWay Mobile Storage is proudly contributing over a dozen storage containers to facilitate the logistical needs of the festival at the historic Carrie Blast Furnaces National Historic Landmark. Ed Sickmund, the owner of MyWay Storage, expressed his enthusiasm, noting, "Events like this are what make Pittsburgh such a great city. We celebrate our ethnic diversity and cultural traditions." Sickmund further highlighted the affordability of college night, offering student tickets for just $10 with a valid student ID between 6pm and 8pm.
The Pittsburgh Irish Festival is brimming with an array of activities tailored to all ages and interests:
360 Degree Virtual Tours of Ireland: This year introduces an immersive virtual reality experience—an opportunity to explore the breathtaking Cliffs of Moher in Ireland. Attendees can enjoy the sights and sounds of one of Ireland’s iconic destinations right from the heart of the Pittsburgh Irish Festival, all free with Festival admission.
A Taste of Ireland: Guests can savor authentic Irish foods and snacks, sampling and purchasing a variety of delectable treats made in Ireland.
Ancient Celtic Axe Throwing: Open to guests aged 16 and above, this unique activity allows attendees to try their hand at axe throwing for free with festival admission, courtesy of Ace Axe Throwing.
Carrie Furnace Mini Tours: Offering a glimpse into history, attendees can explore the National Historic Landmark Carrie Blast Furnaces #6 & #7. Managed by Rivers of Steel, these pre-World War II iron-making marvels shed light on the iron-making process and the significant role Irish-origin workers played in the industry's development.
Cultural Beverage Tastings: Those aged 21 and above can indulge in beverage tastings, an included feature of the Festival admission ticket.
Dance and Music Performances: The festival features continuous entertainment across four performance areas, showcasing skillfully choreographed and colorfully costumed adult and children’s dance ensembles.
Enhanced Gaelic Sports Programs & Demos: A novel addition this year, attendees can dive into traditional Irish sports like Hurling, Camogie, and Gaelic Football, learning the rules and experiencing the rich cultural significance of these games.
Feast on Irish Cuisine & Celtic Beverages: Festival attendees can indulge in a sumptuous assortment of Irish dishes, from Irish sausage and stew to boxty pancakes and more. Celtic beverages are also available at Tara Tea and various pubs.
Five Farms Irish Cream Celtic Kitchen: Professional and amateur bakers and chefs will showcase their culinary prowess, demonstrating the preparation of delightful Celtic treats.
Genealogy Pavilion: For those interested in tracing their family roots, the Genealogy Pavilion offers guidance and assistance in discovering ancestral connections, including assistance in locating ancestors associated with the Carrie Furnaces.
Hedge School: Based on Ireland's historical hedge schools that operated in secret, this area offers educational sessions on history, legends, music, language, dance, sports, and symbols of Ireland.
Irish Authors' Corner: Attendees can engage with visiting authors, learning about Ireland's lore and culture while enjoying author tales at the Hedge School.
Irish Comedy: The festival boasts the Real Irish Comedy Tour, a presentation offering humor and entertainment on both Friday and Saturday.
Irish Dogs: A unique opportunity to meet Irish dog breeds awaits, including the Irish Setter, Irish Wolfhounds, Irish Water Spaniel, Irish Terrier, and more. Those interested in including their dogs in the festivities can email pghirishfestival@gmail.com.
Irish Mass: A Sunday morning Irish Mass provides a moment of reflection and spirituality within the festival's lively atmosphere.
Leprechaun’s Landing (Children’s Irish Arts, Crafts, & Games): Designed for young attendees, this area offers crafting, Irish stories, sing-alongs, and even dancing. Mini golf and bounce houses are among the engaging activities available.
Steeltown Acoustic Instruments Experience: This interactive and educational experience allows individuals to showcase musical talent and learn about various instruments and their connections to Celtic music.
Watch the Game: Sports enthusiasts can watch games featuring the Steelers, Pirates, Pitt Panthers, and more on a large screen while enjoying a pint of Guinness and Irish stew in the Ya Jagoff! Sports Lounge.
Raffle: The Festival Raffle Booth offers a chance to win Irish gift items, Festival merchandise, local event tickets, gift cards, and even a private tour of Ireland courtesy of tourism partner Little Gem Tours.
For comprehensive information about the Pittsburgh Irish Festival, please visit http://www.pghirishfest.org.
About MyWay Mobile Storage:
MyWay Mobile Storage leads the way in moving and storage solutions, housed in a spacious 25,000 square foot facility in West Mifflin, PA. This strategic location better serves customers in the metropolitan Pittsburgh area. Offering convenient do-it-yourself moving containers, the company delivers containers to customers' doorsteps for a seamless moving experience. These containers are then stored in climate-controlled and secure storage facilities. For more details, please visit http://www.mywaystorage.com or call 888-336-9929 to connect with a Moving & Storage Consultant.
John Whaley
About MyWay Mobile Storage:
MyWay Mobile Storage leads the way in moving and storage solutions, housed in a spacious 25,000 square foot facility in West Mifflin, PA. This strategic location better serves customers in the metropolitan Pittsburgh area. Offering convenient do-it-yourself moving containers, the company delivers containers to customers' doorsteps for a seamless moving experience. These containers are then stored in climate-controlled and secure storage facilities. For more details, please visit http://www.mywaystorage.com or call 888-336-9929 to connect with a Moving & Storage Consultant.
John Whaley
