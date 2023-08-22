The Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Foundation announces The Toraie Global Fellowship (TGF)

Celebrating success

Toraie Global Fellowship post-graduate medical education in memory of the late Prof. Ibrahim Eltorai, a remarkable medical practitioner, mentor, and educator.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Foundation (MYGHF) takes great pride in announcing the establishment of the Toraie Global Fellowship, a post-graduate medical education program offered by the Magdi Yacoub Aswan Heart Centre (AHC) through MYGHF. The Toraie Fellowship is made possible by the generous sponsorship of the Toraie family in the loving memory of the late Prof. Ibrahim M. Eltorai, a remarkable medical practitioner, mentor, and educator.

As a global cardiologist leader, Aswan Heart Centre has the capacity for as many as 25 fellowships, encompassing diverse cardiological specialties, epitomizing MYGHF's steadfast commitment to fostering the growth of future medical professionals and elevating global cardiac healthcare to new heights.

"We firmly believe that the future of global cardiac healthcare lies in the training and apprenticeship of the next generation of young doctors, nurses, scientists, bioengineers, and technicians to the highest international standards," stated Professor Sir Magdi Yacoub, Co-founder of MYGHF. "With the introduction of the Toraie Global Fellowship, we uphold our commitment to shaping a brighter future for cardiac healthcare worldwide."

Dr. Eltorai and Sir Professor Magdi Yacoub shared an unyielding enthusiasm for learning and teaching. Their professional relationship began at Cairo University Medical School, where Dr. Eltorai served as one of Dr. Yacoub's esteemed professors. Their shared passion for cardiac surgery ignited a lifelong bond, making Dr. Eltorai an invaluable influence on Dr. Yacoub's journey as a medical professional and educator. The shared dynamic between the two did much to influence the Magdi Yacoub Aswan Heart Centre’s growth as a leader in population research and basic science research, two of the pillars of AHC’s mission.

The Toraie Global Fellowship is brought to fruition through the philanthropic vision of Dr. Eltorai's daughter, Suzanne El Gamal, and her husband, Abbas El Gamal, a respected faculty member at Stanford University. Their charitable endeavors focus on education and healthcare, with a special emphasis on supporting underprivileged populations in the Bay Area and Egypt.

“We chose to honor Dr. Eltorai's legacy by partnering with the Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Foundation, considering it the premier healthcare non-profit organization serving Egypt,” stated Suzanne El Gamal. “We also aim to commemorate the early professional bond between Dr. Eltorai and Professor Sir Magdi Yacoub, reflecting the power of collaboration in advancing medical education and healthcare delivery.”

Reda Athanasios, Co-founder of MYGHF, stated, “By establishing this fellowship in honor of Dr. Ibrahim Eltorai, we celebrate his love for learning and teaching while inspiring future generations of medical professionals. This fellowship represents how a single dedicated individual, like Dr. Eltorai, can transform the lives and health of countless people. We believe that investing in the training of young talents, particularly through developing collaborative relationships with our Foundation’s generous donors, will have an enduring impact on the well-being of their future patients.” For more information on how to apply for an AHC Fellowship, contact director@myglobalheart.org.

About the Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Foundation:

The Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Foundation is a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing cardiac healthcare worldwide. Founded by Professor Sir Magdi Yacoub, a renowned heart surgeon, MYGHF strives to provide exceptional medical education, support research, and improve patient care in cardiac health. Focusing on training and fostering future medical professionals, the Foundation aims to create a sustainable impact on global heart health for generations to come. Our new campus in Cairo will expand our ability to teach and enhance our fellowship/apprenticeship program so we may effectively change the landscape of cardiac care in our region through our established train-the-trainers program. To sponsor a young doctor or to establish scholarships with your name, please;

Contact; Reda Athanasios or reda.athanasios@myglobalheart.org or 415 495 1064. All costs of sponsorships will be tax deductible in the USA.

