Schwank Encourages Berks County Organizations to Apply for Nonprofit Security Grant Funding

Reading — August 21, 2023 — Today, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency announced that the Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program application window is now open.

$5 million in funding is available from PCCD for nonprofits primarily serving individuals, groups, or institutions included in a bias motivation category for single-bias hate crime incidents as identified by the FBI’s 2017 Hate Crime Statistics publication. Awards range from $5,000 to $150,000 and can be used on the following items:

Safety and security planning and training.

Purchase of safety and security equipment and technology.

Upgrades to existing structures that enhance safety and security.

Vulnerability and threat assessments.

Sen. Judy Schwank (D-Berks) was among the lawmakers to sponsor the legislation establishing the Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program following the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting in 2018. Schwank said that the program has been well received and effective.

“The support this program receives in the budget year after year tells me that it’s helping many communities all over Pennsylvania,” Schwank said. “We’ve seen groups in Berks County take advantage of the Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program, and I want to see that continue. I’m encouraging any eligible organizations with security needs to consider putting together an application.”

The deadline to apply is October 10, 2023. Applications can be submitted online here .

