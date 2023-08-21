​FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: August 21, 2023

Contact: Sam GO, Communications Director, (608) 334-0220, sam.go@wisconsin.gov



Download PDF

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) Secretary Randy Romanski announced that Steve Ingham will begin serving as Interim Administrator for DATCP's Division of Food and Recreational Safety on August 28, 2023.

Ingham served as Administrator of DATCP's Division of Food and Recreational Safety for more than a decade before retiring in 2022. During his time as Administrator, the division's manufactured foods regulatory program was the first to meet the Food and Drug Administration's national standards.

“We are glad that Steve is returning to DATCP in a temporary capacity as we fill the administrator role," said Secretary Romanski. “Steve is highly experienced with food and recreational safety, has authored or co-authored over 100 peer-reviewed food safety research papers, and has experience in this administrator role."

Ingham will lead as Interim Administrator of the division until the position is filled. Ingham holds a Bachelor of Science, Master of Science, and doctorate in food science, all earned at Cornell University.

###





Find more DATCP news in our newsroom, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.​