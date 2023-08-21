Submit Release
News Search

There were 910 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,078 in the last 365 days.

DATCP A​nnounces Steve Ingham as Interim Administrator

​FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: August 21, 2023
Contact: Sam GO, Communications Director, (608) 334-0220, sam.go@wisconsin.gov

Download PDF

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) Secretary Randy Romanski announced that Steve Ingham will begin serving as Interim Administrator for DATCP's Division of Food and Recreational Safety on August 28, 2023.

Ingham served as Administrator of DATCP's Division of Food and Recreational Safety for more than a decade before retiring in 2022. During his time as Administrator, the division's manufactured foods regulatory program was the first to meet the Food and Drug Administration's national standards.

“We are glad that Steve is returning to DATCP in a temporary capacity as we fill the administrator role," said Secretary Romanski. “Steve is highly experienced with food and recreational safety, has authored or co-authored over 100 peer-reviewed food safety research papers, and has experience in this administrator role."

Ingham will lead as Interim Administrator of the division until the position is filled. Ingham holds a Bachelor of Science, Master of Science, and doctorate in food science, all earned at Cornell University.

###

 

Find more DATCP news in our newsroom, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.​

You just read:

DATCP A​nnounces Steve Ingham as Interim Administrator

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more