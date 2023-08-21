Medication health fraud includes the marketing of medication products with unproven, false, or misleading claims about those products' ability to diagnose, cure, mitigate, treat, or prevent diseases or conditions. Use of medication products marketed with unproven claims or containing hidden drug ingredients could cause serious health problems. Stay informed, know the risks, and prioritize your safety.
Sub-Topic Paragraphs
Report a Problem
Report adverse reactions or other problems with drug products. Consumers can play an important public health role by reporting to FDA any adverse reactions or other problems with drug products.
FDA’s medical product safety reporting program for health professionals, patients and consumers.