Safari Portal Wins Gold Stevie® Award in 2023 International Business Awards®
Safari Portal awarded Gold Stevie® Award in the Content Authoring Development and Curation Solution category in The 20th Annual International Business Awards®.JUPITER, FLORIDA, USA, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Safari Portal was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Content Authoring Development and Curation Solution category in The 20th Annual International Business Awards® today.
The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2023 IBAs received entries from organizations in 61 nations and territories. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.
Safari Portal won for ”Pioneering Personalized Itinerary Creation in the Digital Age.” There has been a lot of buzz this year around Safari Portal following their recently launched new itinerary builder mode, designed to complement an extensive expansion into worldwide content, making the platform even more user friendly for those travel agents and tour operators selling global destinations. As with the rest of the Safari Portal platform, it is a true marriage of design and efficiency, allowing travel advisors, consultants, DMCs, and tour operators to easily build, manage, update, and fully customize every aspect of the proposals they share with their guests, and every detail of their clients’ experience.
The company will also soon announce the launch of a meticulously thought-out and beautifully designed traveler facing app which will allow travel agents to provide an additional layer of support during the planning and proposal stages of a trip, right through to travel so that everything is always available at their guests’ fingertips and easily accessible, even offline.
“Nominations to the IBAs get better every year, and this year’s class of Stevie winners is the most impressive yet,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “The winners have demonstrated that their organizations have set and achieved lofty goals. We congratulate them on their recognized achievements and look forward to celebrating them on stage in Rome on 13 October.”
### ABOUT SAFARI PORTAL
Safari Portal is an easy to use, award-winning itinerary builder and client experience software that allows Travel Agents and Tour Operators to create stunning interactive digital travel proposals in minutes and manage pre-trip and guest information in one seamless platform. To find out more, visit safariportal.app
Contact:
hello@safariportal.app
www.safariportal.app
Rachel West
Safari Portal
hello@safariportal.app
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other
What is Safari Portal?