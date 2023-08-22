Dispense Hits $1 Billion in Online Orders
Dispense, the cannabis dispensary e-commerce platform, announced that it has powered $1 billion in orders.
— Kyla Sirni
Since its inception in 2021, Dispense has emerged as the top choice for dispensaries seeking to drive traffic to their website, own their customers and data, and streamline order management and operations.
Kyla Sirni, CEO of Dispense, expressed gratitude and excitement over reaching this milestone saying "this milestone is only possible due to our talented team and our concentrated focus to provide cannabis retailers with the tools they need to succeed in e-commerce."
Dispense was started in 2021 as a response to the demand for online cannabis sales during the pandemic. It now powers online menus in 18 legal states across the U.S. and has processed over 10 million orders for its dispensary partners.
Online sales during the pandemic skyrocketed and have since become one of the fastest growing sales channels for cannabis retailers across the United States. While most online sales data is not public, Jeremy Johnson, Business Development Manager of Dispense, estimates that at least 1/3rd of total cannabis retail sales are done online as of 2023.
“We attribute a lot of our success to staying focused on building the best e-commerce for cannabis while integrating with the top point-of-sale, loyalty, analytics, marketplace and payments companies,” said Sirni. Since its launch, Dispense has built over 20 integrations. “We want our retail partners to have the ability to choose a tech stack that best fits their needs.”
Next up for Dispense is to tackle online payments; the company is currently working on plans for new payment integrations as well as improved user experiences for current payment providers including Aeropay, KindTap, Treez Pay, and Stronghold.
Highlights of Dispense's Success:
SEO-optimized online menus: Stop giving away your sales to marketplaces. Our SEO optimized eCommerce menu for dispensaries lives on your domain and gives you optimized product content, meta data, and URL structures – all crawlable and indexable by search engines.
Dispensary management: From multi-state operators to locally owned dispensaries, we have dispensary management solutions for all sizes and types of operations.
Self-service kiosk ordering: Use in-store dispensary kiosks for better customer experiences, lower operational costs, and increased revenue.
Online payments: customers can pay online and pickup in-store seamlessly via several ACH integrations.
Unmatched Customer Service: we brought our hospitality, customer-centric mindset into building Dispense as we recognize the importance of customer service in driving your bottom line.
About Dispense:
Dispense is eCommerce and order management software built to empower cannabis dispensaries. Dispense gives retailers the tools to list and sell products on their own website, leverage their menu to drive organic search traffic, build direct relationships with their customers, and scale their businesses.
For more information, visit www.dispenseapp.com.
Contact: hello@dispenseapp.com
Kyla Sirni
Dispense
hello@dispenseapp.com
