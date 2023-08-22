HackerNoon Partners With Jobbio's Amply Network to Launch Tech Jobs Board for the IT Community
This collaboration offers curated opportunities for IT professionals while fostering knowledge sharing and growth within the community.
Tech professionals are the backbone of innovation, and what follows innovation is money. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to bringing relevant opportunities to the tech community.”EDWARDS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hackernoon, the independent publishing platform, is partnering with Jobbio's Amply network to launch a tech jobs board exclusively curated for the IT community. This strategic partnership marks a step forward in HackerNoon’s vision to connect talented IT professionals with top tech companies seeking the best talent around the globe.
— David Smooke, HackerNoon Creator and CEO
This collaboration merges Amply Network's expertise in seamless job matching with HackerNoon's influence in the tech industry, creating a platform that caters to the evolving needs of the IT sector. Job seekers can open the job board by navigating to the top green banner on the HackerNoon website anytime and view openings at hundreds of companies to find the perfect match.
Leveraging the strengths of both entities, the HackerNoon tech jobs board provides a unique experience for the IT community in the form of a platform that not only showcases job opportunities but also fosters a community of knowledge sharing and growth within the IT domain.
"Tech professionals are the backbone of innovation, and what follows innovation is money,” said David Smooke, HackerNoon Creator and CEO. “By partnering with Jobbio's Amply network, we’re able to surface active high paying jobs from the world’s largest technology companies like Microsoft, Tesla, Meta, Amazon, Alphabet, and more to HackerNoon. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to bringing relevant opportunities to the tech community."
"We believe that this partnership will revolutionize the way IT professionals seek job opportunities and companies discover exceptional tech talent. Our mission has always been to connect people with meaningful work, and this collaboration with HackerNoon aligns perfectly with that goal," says Stephen Quinn, CEO of Jobbio.
Tailored to cater specifically to the IT community, the platform will ensure that job seekers can explore roles that align with their expertise and aspirations. Furthermore, companies posting on the board will benefit from access to a pool of engaged candidates, simplifying the often time-consuming recruitment process.
This partnership not only addresses the current demand for tech talent but also signifies a broader shift in how industries collaborate to shape the future. This unique job board sets a new precedent for meaningful partnerships that amplify collective strengths and drive positive change. You can find the jobs board by clicking ‘Jobs’ on HackerNoon’s top navigation bar.
About HackerNoon
HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 45,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for 4,000,000+ curious and insightful monthly readers. Founded in 2016, HackerNoon is an independent technology publishing platform run by David Smooke and Linh Dao Smooke. Get your technology story published today.
About Jobbio
Jobbio is a hiring platform that connects great talent with great companies quickly, directly, and privately.
Sheharyar from HackerNoon
HackerNoon
+1 9704012436
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube