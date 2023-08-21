Just A Friend Foundation's Nasdaq Bell Ringing Honors New Partnership and Sets the Stage for Biz Markie Day Proclamation
NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tara Hall, widow of the legendary Biz Markie and executive producer of the acclaimed documentary "All Up in the Biz," captivated audiences and the media alike during the Nasdaq bell-ringing ceremony on August 18. Her announcement of the upcoming Biz Markie Day on August 31 was met with widespread excitement and marks a significant milestone in honoring the iconic artist's enduring influence on American music and culture.
The legacy of Biz Markie, who passed away in 2021 at the age of 57, continues to resonate deeply within the music industry. The documentary "All Up in the Biz," directed by Sacha Jenkins, garnered praise from The New York Times for its heartfelt tribute to Biz Markie's unparalleled talent and influence. The film's use of animation, comedic sketches, and dramatic scenes provides an intimate portrayal of the artist's vibrant personality and remarkable journey.
As the executive producer of "All Up in the Biz," Tara Hall brings a personal touch to the documentary, underscoring her commitment to preserving and sharing Biz Markie's lasting impact. Beyond her role in the documentary, Tara Hall has taken the lead in commemorating her husband's legacy through partnerships that make a positive difference in communities.
During the Nasdaq bell-ringing event, Tara Hall announced the collaboration between the Just A Friend Foundation and Harlem Dowling's Biz Markie Emergency Food Pantry. This alliance reflects Biz Markie's dedication to community, underscoring his enduring philanthropic spirit.
The City of New York will officially proclaim August 31 as Biz Markie Day, recognizing the artist's profound influence on music and culture. This proclamation further emphasizes Biz Markie's enduring legacy and the widespread impact of his contributions.
To amplify the celebration, ImageNation is partnering with the Just A Friend Foundation to present "Soul Train Celebrating Hip Hop's 50th, Tribute to Biz Markie and H2O Film Festivals' 20th." This event, in collaboration with InJoy Enterprises and the Hip-Hop Education Center, promises an engaging experience featuring performances, tributes, and a screening of "All Up in the Biz."
In addition to the Nasdaq event, Tara Hall's announcement of Biz Markie Day, and the success of the documentary, the legacy of Biz Markie continues to thrive through the availability of "All Up in the Biz" on Showtime and Paramount Plus. This widely accessible streaming platform enables audiences to delve into Biz Markie's life, his journey, and the profound impact he had on the world.
Tara Hall's efforts to honor her late husband's legacy have culminated in a series of events and initiatives that pay tribute to Biz Markie's indelible contributions. The upcoming Biz Markie Day celebration and the ongoing availability of "All Up in the Biz" for streaming ensure that Biz Markie's legacy will continue to resonate for generations to come.
For A Chance To Win VIP TICKETS To The Screening Of "All Up In The Biz", please visit www.BIZMARKIEDAY.com
