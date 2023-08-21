JCraig Releases Groundbreaking Music 'NEEDYOUSOBAD,' exploring Essential Human Urge for Relationship Bonds
JCraig Releases new Groundbreaking music "NEEDYOUSOBAD", exploring Fundamental Human Urge for Connection and Necessity in RelationshipsMEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where desires come and go, one artist takes bold steps to delve into the core of human existence with a mesmerizing new music release titled "NEEDYOUSOBAD." Jcraig, the multi-talented artist and musician, unearths the concept of necessity in all relationships, shedding light on the fundamental need for interaction with others.
The single "NEEDYOUSOBAD" is not just another catchy tune; it is an emotionally charged exploration of the human condition and our innate longing for companionship, friendship, and connection. Jcraig delves deep into the notion that necessity is a powerful instinct that surpasses mere desire, stretching beyond the boundaries of choice. From family bonds to friendships and romantic entanglements, "NEEDYOUSOBAD" resonates with audiences on a universal level.
About Jcraig:
Born in the heart of North Carolina's furniture manufacturing town, High Point, Jcraig's musical journey began with a wealthy family heritage in the church. His father's ministry and the influence of his talented family laid the foundation for Jcraig's passion for music. Introduced to the world of instruments at a young age, he quickly honed his skills, becoming a proficient bass player and singer.
Jcraig's musical odyssey led him from New York to Los Angeles, where he rubbed shoulders with the music industry giants. He played alongside legendary artists and absorbed the essence of various music genres, infusing his contemporary sound with the knowledge and techniques passed down from greats like Dr. Clyde Criner, a world-renowned jazz artist and professor.
With a flourishing career, Jcraig released several albums, captivating audiences with his unique blend of soulful melodies and thought-provoking lyrics. Despite challenges and setbacks, his passion for music remained unwavering, and he continues to push the boundaries of his artistry.
"NEEDYOUSOBAD" is the latest gem in Jcraig's discography, and it promises to captivate music enthusiasts worldwide with its profound message and unparalleled musicality.
