Day Awards 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- Day Translations Incorporated is thrilled to announce the upcoming Day Awards 2023, a prestigious event that normally coincides with International Translation Day on September 30th, but this year will premiere on the 2nd of October. The event promises to be a celebration of the best talents, cutting-edge tools, and transformative technologies that continue to shape and redefine the translation and interpreting industry.
Tradition Meets Innovation
As a longstanding tradition, the Day Awards bring together language enthusiasts, professionals, and industry leaders on a global scale. With the event’s virtual format, we’re ensuring all attendees worldwide can join in. We're excited to showcase a curated selection of the most exceptional leaders and innovators who are driving advancements in the language sector.
Recognizing Excellence
The highlight of the Day Awards is our tribute to those who make Day Translations a remarkable success story. We'll be presenting special awards dedicated to the talented individuals within the Day Translations group of companies. These awards not only celebrate their outstanding contributions but also underscore the strength of our internal community.
An Extravaganza of Talent and Diversity
In the spirit of embracing multiculturalism and multilingualism, the Day Awards 2023 will feature captivating live entertainment by up-and-coming international talents. This celebration is not only about recognizing language industry achievements but also about celebrating the rich tapestry of cultures that make our global community thrive.
For more information, please contact Day Translations: marketing@daytranslations.com
Follow Day Translations on all social media channels: @DayTranslations
Ronnie Avelino
Ronnie Avelino
Day Translations, Inc.
+1 800-969-6853
ravelino@daycommerce.com
