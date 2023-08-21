CONTACT:

August 21, 2023

Auburn, NH – On August 20, 2023, at approximately 7:15 p.m., NH Fish and Game was notified by NH State Police Dispatch that a 17-year-old male had been injured in a dirt bike crash in Auburn, NH.

The dirt bike struck a log lying in the trail causing the dirt bike to crash onto its side. The operator sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries. The operator was riding alone and was able to call 911 utilizing his cellphone.

Auburn Fire Department and their Utility Terrain Vehicle transported the operator almost .5 miles from the crash scene to an awaiting ambulance on a nearby road. The operator was then transported by Derry ambulance to Elliot Hospital in Manchester to be treated for his serious injuries sustained during the crash.

Auburn Police Department, Fire, EMS, and Derry Ambulance assisted Fish and Game personnel at the scene.

It is believed that operator negligence and speed are the leading cause of this incident.Fish and Game would like to remind all riders to always wear the appropriate safety equipment and to always ride within their capabilities on either a designated trail system or property where permission to operate was granted.