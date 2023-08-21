Update No. 1: St. Johnsbury Barracks / Missing Person

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4008142

TROOPER: Detective Sgt. Drew Cota

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 01/19/23

LOCATION: Barre City/Bradford

VIOLATION: Missing Person

VICTIM: Rachel Bregman

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless/Barre, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Following investigation by the Vermont State Police and with the assistance of other law enforcement agencies, Rachel Bregman has been located safe in Massachusetts.

***Initial news release, 4:50 p.m. Jan. 19, 2023***

Vermont State Police are currently investigating a missing person case involving Rachel Bregman, age 28, who is homeless from the Barre City area. Bregman is also known to spend time in the Bradford area. Bregman is last known to have been in Bradford on August 10, 2022, though there were unconfirmed sightings of her in Barre City throughout September and October of 2022. The circumstances of her disappearance are currently under investigation, but there are concerns for her welfare. Anyone with information regarding Bregman’s whereabouts is asked to contact State Police St. Johnsbury or the Barre City Police Department. Information can also be provided anonymously using the online tip portal at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

- 30 -