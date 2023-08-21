DB Investing Launches Office in Nigeria to Expand Investment Opportunities
The leading investment firm announces the launch of its office in LagosLAGOS, NIGERIA, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DB Investing, a leading investment firm, today announced the launch of its office in Lagos, Nigeria. The new office will provide investors, Introducing Brokers (IBs), and traders with access to a wider range of investment opportunities in Nigeria and across Africa.
“We are excited to expand our presence in Nigeria and to be a part of the country’s growing economy,” said Anthony Linus, Senior Head of Business Development of DB Investing. “The Nigerian market offers a wealth of investment opportunities, and we are committed to providing our clients with the best possible access to these opportunities.”
The DB Investing office in Lagos will be led by Rasak Lawal, who has years of experience in the investment industry. Lawal is the Country Manager and has a deep understanding of the Nigerian market.
“I am thrilled to be leading the DB Investing office in Lagos,” said Rasak Lawal. “I look forward to working with our clients to help them achieve their investment goals.”
The launch of the DB Investing office in Lagos is a significant milestone for the firm. It reflects DB Investing’s commitment to expanding its reach and to providing its clients with the best possible investment opportunities.
About DB Investing
DB Investing is a leading investment firm that provides a wide range of investment services to clients around the world. The firm has a proven track record of success and is committed to providing its clients with the best possible investment experience.
For more information about DB Investing, please visit www.dbinvesting.com.
