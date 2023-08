Leftover 2023 WMA Hunt Permits Available

NASHVILLE --- Leftover permits for 2023 Wildlife Management Area (WMA) hunts will be available on a first come, first serve basis beginning at 8 a.m. (CDT) on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Permits are limited to one per customer and can be purchased online at gooutdoorstennessee.com, on the TWRA App, or in person at any TWRA license agent. Additional pricing information is also available online and at agents.

Location Device Type Dates Total Available

Catoosa-Bicolor Muzzleloader Nov. 16-18 25

1antlered deer

Catoosa-Genesis Muzzleloader Nov. 16-18 528

1 antlered deer

Milan VTA (TA 4) Archery Jan. 2-4, 2024 3

3 deer, 1 antlered

Milan VTA (TA 12C) Archery Dec. 26-27 3

3 deer, 1 antlered

Oak Ridge Archery Zone Archery Nov. 4-5 118

3 antlerless deer; 1 bearded turkey

Oak Ridge Archery Zone Archery Nov. 11-12 194

3 antlerless deer; 1 bearded turkey

Oak Ridge Archery Zone Archery Dec. 9-10 237

3 antlerless deer; 1 bearded turkey

---TWRA---

Quota Hunt Information