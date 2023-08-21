Three Introduction to Fly Fishing classes coming up in September at Busch Conservation Area

Body

St. CHARLES, Mo.—Autumn in Missouri offers many reasons to go trout fishing. Cooler air, reduced crowds in trout parks, and brilliant fall colors along a trout management stream make the upcoming months ideal for pursuing rainbows and browns.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering three Introduction to Fly Fishing classes in September at the August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area in St. Charles. The classes are free and open to anyone age 14 years and up. Both classes are identical and will be held at Lake 2 on the area.

is is the ideal program for anyone interested in learning how to fly fish this fall but who may not know how to get started. The class will teach all the basics of fly fishing to give participants a firm foundation from which to grow their skills. MDC staff will cover everything from fly fishing safety to rod selection. Participants will learn the fly-fishing line distinctions like the backer, leader, and tippet. They’ll also learn how to tie basic knots, and the fundamentals of fly-casting technique.

The classes will be offered as follows; advanced registration is required at the links provided:

Participants 16 years and up will need a valid Missouri fishing permit for this class. To purchase permits, see mdc.mo.gov/permits. Attendees should also bring a hat and eye protection. MDC will supply everything else needed, including rods and line. Anglers are also welcomed to bring their own to use if they prefer.

The August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area is located at 2360 Highway D, about two miles west of Highway 94. Upon entering the area, go left to reach Lake 2.

