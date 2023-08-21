Submit Release
Boil water advisory issued for Medical Lake, Strathview residents

For immediate release: August 18, 2023   (23-115) 
 
Contact: DOH Communications 

Wildfire endangers drinking water supply 
 
OLYMPIA – The City of Medical Lake is asking residents of Medical Lake and Strathview to boil all water for drinking and conserve until further notice, due to a wildfire that has affected water treatment and pumping operations at city facilities.

The boil water advisory was issued Friday evening, Aug. 18, after the wildfire forced a partial evacuation of the city. It will remain in effect until further notice.

City officials are asking residents not to use water for watering lawns or for other non-critical uses. Water pressure is low and unstable, and it is possible that contamination from the environment or from human or animal waste may be drawn into the water system. Microbes in these wastes can cause short-term effects, such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, some of the elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems. 

DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST. Bring all water to a rolling boil for one minute, and let it cool before using. Boiled tap water or purchased bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

Residents should monitor conditions and be ready to evacuate if ordered. Emergency Management guidance can be found at:

For the latest information about water conditions, visit the City of Medical Lake Facebook page.

