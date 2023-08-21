London’s Apollo Art Auctions presents Timeless Treasures: Ancient Art and Coins, Aug. 27

Elegant circa 4th century BC Hellenistic gold bracelet, D-shape form with elaborate tapestry of filigree work and fiery garnet adornments, including large cabochon garnet. Estimate £4,500-£6,500 ($5,730-$8,275)

Stunning circa 500-300 BC Greek bronze Chalcidian helmet with domed crown, prominent front medial ridge, contoured double-curve above brow, teardrop nose guard, hinged crescentic cheek guards. Estimate: £12,000-£20,000 ($15,275-$25,460)

Circa 350-300 BC Greek Apulian red-figure footed plate, clay with lustrous black glaze, depicts winged Eros kneeling with phiale in right hand and situla in left hand. Estimate £6,000-£8,000 ($7,640-$10,185)

Circa 618-907 AD Chinese Tang Dynasty terracotta camel painted in buff pigment with red and greyish-black details. Head raised with open mouth as if braying. Example of similar style and period at Oxford’s Ashmolean Museum. Estimate £6,000-£9,000 ($7,640--$11,455))