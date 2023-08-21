Lost Hiker Located on Tumbledown Dick Mountain

CONTACT:

Lt. Bradley Morse

CO Eva Golden

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

August 21, 2023

Brookfield, NH – On August 20, 2023, at 7:27 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to a reported lost hiker on Tumbledown Dick Mountain in Brookfield. Holly Clause of Wolfeboro, NH was hiking with her dog when she became disoriented after losing the trail. She called 911 after attempting to return to her vehicle on Pleasant Valley Road. Officers located her approximately 0.5 miles from the trail. Officers escorted Clause back to her vehicle without incident arriving at 10:35 p.m.

New Hampshire Fish and Game is a self-funded agency, which relies heavily on volunteer rescue groups to complete the mission of search and rescue in the woodlands of the state. The public is encouraged to help support search and rescue activities by purchasing a Hike Safe Card. New Hampshire Fish and Game also reminds hikers to prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness, including packing the ten essential items; map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For additional information, please visit www.hikeSafe.com.