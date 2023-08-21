Injured Hiker Mt. Willard

Submit Release
August 21, 2023

Harts Location, NH – At 3:20 p.m. on August 19, Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to a call for assistance for an injured hiker on the Mt. Willard Trail in Crawford Notch. Karen Glover, 55, from Belmont, MA was hiking with her friend. They were hiking Mt. Willard and shortly after beginning their descent from the summit, Glover slipped and twisted her ankle. She was unable to bear weight and continue down the trail. Glover’s hiking companion hiked down the trail and notified staff from the AMC Highland center who then called 911 to report the incident.

Conservation Officers along with members of Lakes Region Search and Rescue Team (LRSAR) responded to the incident. Glover was assessed, stabilized, placed in a rescue litter, and carried down the trail to the trailhead parking area arriving at 5:26 p.m. Glover was transported by her hiking companion to a hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Lakes Region Search and Rescue (LRSAR) is a volunteer search and rescue organization whose members work hard and donate their time in order to perform rescues across the state. Anyone can donate to LRSAR through the New Hampshire Outdoor Council at http://www.nhoutdoorcouncil.org. Donations are fully tax deductible. Outdoor enthusiasts are also encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at http://www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities.

