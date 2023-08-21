Two Hikers Rescued in Franconia Notch

CONTACT:

August 21, 2023

Lincoln, NH – On Sunday, August 20, at 3:30 p.m., a solo male hiker on the Kinsman Ridge Trail contacted 911 and reported that he was having a medical incident and was unsure if he would be able to continue. The hiker had summited Mount Kinsman and was on his way back to the trailhead at Lafayette Campground when the event occurred. A Conservation Officer was able to make his way to the summit of Cannon Mountain by ATV and then walk to the hiker’s location, meeting him at 5:30 p.m. on the Cannon Balls. The Conservation Officer was able to assist the hiker down the trail eventually arriving at Lafayette Campground shortly after 8:30 p.m.

The hiker was identified as 60-year-old David Joy of Londonderry, NH. A family member came to the trailhead and took Joy for further evaluation.

Franconia, NH – On Sunday, August 20, at 4:25 p.m., NH Fish and Game was made aware of an injured hiker on the Falling Waters Trail in Franconia, approximately 1.5 miles from the trailhead. A 43-year-old female had fallen on wet rocks in the vicinity of Cloudland Falls suffering serious injuries. A rescue party of volunteers from the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team and Conservation Officers was organized and started up the trail. The first rescuers arrived at the injured hiker at 5:20 p.m. At this point the hiker was slowly making her way down the trail. Once the rescue litter arrived it was decided the safest and quickest extraction would be a carry out. By 6:30 p.m., the rescue party arrived at the trailhead. LinWood Ambulance took the hiker to Littleton Regional Healthcare for treatment.

The hiker was identified as Charlotte Dewals of Rigaud, QC. Dewals and her family had hiked up the Falling Waters Trail as far as Shining Rock and were descending the trail when the fall took place. Dewals’ husband was able to stabilize the injuries and make the calls for help. The family of five was well prepared for a day hike.

Steady rain has fallen over the months of June, July, and August in New Hampshire. The rainy weather has caused slippery trail conditions which have led to many of the injuries seen by Conservation Officers recently. Appropriate footwear should be worn while hiking, such as hiking boots that provide support, protection, and traction. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com. Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities.