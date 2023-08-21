EURO CREDIT HOLDINGS LIMITED EXTENDS PRE-APPROVED LOAN FUNDS OF $600 MILLION CAD FOR SECURITIES LENDING SERVICES

Securities Backed Lending Pursuing Your Goals

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Euro Credit Holdings Limited, a distinguished name in the global financial services landscape, today announced the extension of pre-approved loan funds amounting to $600 million CAD, specifically dedicated to securities lending services.

This initiative illustrates Euro Credit Holdings Limited's commitment to providing robust, customized financial solutions, and plays an essential role in expanding the company's securities lending offerings.

"We are thrilled to extend these pre-approved loan funds, thereby demonstrating our dedication to meeting the unique financial needs of our clients," said Rhys J. Aldous, Executive Vice President of Euro Credit Holdings Limited. "Our decision to allocate $600 million CAD for securities lending services reflects our confidence in this specialized market and our ongoing commitment to drive innovation and excellence in our services."

Michael Grossman added, "Today's announcement marks a significant step forward in our ongoing commitment to providing innovative and responsive financial solutions. The pre-approval of $600 million CAD for securities lending services, especially focusing on Canadian listed stocks, is not just a business decision but a strategic move. It reflects our belief in the potential and resilience of the Canadian market. At Euro Credit Holdings Limited, we understand the unique financial landscape of Canada and the opportunities that lie within it. By extending these pre-approved funds, we aim to empower our clients, providing them with the flexibility and support they need to achieve their financial goals. We look forward to playing an active role in the growth and stability of the Canadian securities market, fostering strong relationships with both new and existing clients."

The extension of these pre-approved funds underscores Euro Credit Holdings Limited's strength in the industry and its ability to adapt to market demands. This proactive move aims to support clients seeking securities lending services, offering them greater flexibility and efficiency in their financial operations.

About Euro Credit Holdings Limited:

Euro Credit Holdings Limited is a leading financial services firm based in United Kingdom, London. Since 2013, Euro Credit Holdings Limited has been delivering tailored and innovative financial solutions to a diverse global clientele. The firm's commitment to excellence, innovation, and superior client service has made it a preferred partner for a wide array of financial needs, including securities lending services.

