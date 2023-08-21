Jersey City Day of Fashion - Sept 6, 2023

Join us at the Jersey City Day of Fashion on September 6, 2023

Jersey City Unveils Fashion's Future: Local Talent, Global Impact in Inaugural Day of Design.

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Jersey City, in partnership with Mana Fashion Services and Mana Contemporary, is excited to announce the first annual Jersey City Day of Fashion on September 6, 2023. This landmark event aims to highlight the vibrant local fashion community, support businesses, and build relationships with industry leaders.

The jam-packed itinerary kicks off at 9 AM with a welcome press conference at City Hall featuring city officials and two prominent fashion professionals. This solidifies Jersey City as an emerging fashion hub.

At 11 AM, a brunch and panel discussion led by Council President Joyce Watterman will be held at Hyatt House Exchange Place. Local designers and media will discuss Jersey City's burgeoning fashion industry.

"The inaugural Jersey City Day of Fashion demonstrates our commitment to embracing and nurturing our local talent and creativity," says Council President Watterman. "It shows what we can achieve through strong partnerships like those with Mana Fashion Services and Mana Contemporary."

The day transitions into engaging activations throughout Jersey City. Highlights include:

A panel on Faith and Fashion led by author Tobi Rubinstein at Mana Contemporary (1-2 PM)

A panel discussion titled "In the AI-Powered Social Media Era" featuring Virgilia Virjoghe, The Brand Architect™ & guests at Mana Contemporary (3-4 PM)

An opening reception for Marco Hall's fashion installation at The Westin Jersey City Newport (4-6 PM)

A seminar on design trends at Hilton Canopy Hotel hosted by Fashion Mingle (5-8 PM)

A panel on sneaker culture at AndCo led by Sean Williams and local sneaker enthusiasts (5-8 PM)

A fashion showcase by Fashion Designers of Latin America at Mana Contemporary (5 PM)

A fashion show presented by Mana Fashion Services and Kornit Digital at Mana Contemporary (7:30 PM)

The day culminates with a VIP Closing Party at Mana Contemporary (9 PM-12 AM) featuring a runway presentation by Project Runway contestant and Mana Fashion resident Dope Tavio. This ticketed event will feature music performances, a celebrity DJ, and celebrity guests.

"Celebrating Jersey City's Day of Fashion not only puts a spotlight on our vibrant fashion industry but also demonstrates the immense talent and creativity of the city," says Martu Freeman-Parker, Director of Mana Fashion Services. "We're proud to collaborate with our city's administration, NJEDA, NJ Department of State, and our local designers to create this impactful day of fashion that we believe will spark a continuing dialogue around fashion, culture, and sustainability within Jersey City."

"Jersey City has always been a vibrant and diverse hub of culture and creativity," emphasizes Mayor Steven Fulop. "With the Jersey City Day of Fashion, we're bringing our local talent into the spotlight and enhancing the cultural fabric of our city."

For details and tickets, visit https://fashion.manacommon.com/jc-dof/. This inaugural fashion celebration cements Jersey City as an emerging force in the industry.