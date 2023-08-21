Lydonia Technologies Joins Automation Anywhere Partner Program, Expanding their Hyperautomation Offerings

Lydonia Technologies

WESTWOOD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lydonia Technologies, the leading provider of hyperautomation software and solutions, proudly announces its newly formed partnership with Automation Anywhere, a leader in the intelligent automation space.

By partnering with Automation Anywhere, Lydonia solidifies its commitment to providing comprehensive and customized intelligent automation solutions to a diverse range of industries. As a platinum partner, Lydonia Technologies can now offer a wider range of tools for their customers to streamline operations, enhance productivity, and realize substantial cost savings through hyperautomation.

"Partnering with Automation Anywhere is an exciting step for Lydonia Technologies. It reflects our resolute commitment to innovation, customer success, and driving digital transformation while delivering tangible business outcomes for our clients,” said Kevin Scannell, Founder & CEO, Lydonia Technologies, “Lydonia can now offer their customers choice and flexibility while taking advantage of the latest innovations in market. As a platinum partner, Lydonia will harness the power of the Automation Anywhere platform to accelerate the growth of our joint customers, enabling them to achieve even more remarkable business results. "

“Lydonia’s company mission aligns directly with that of Automation Anywhere’s as we are both striving to liberate humans from mundane tasks and empower them to achieve more with automation,” commented Rob Ferguson, CRO, Automation Anywhere, “Strategic partnerships such as this one will undoubtedly continue to shape the future of work as more companies turn to Generative AI and automation as a solution. We are pleased to welcome Lydonia and their extensive knowledge of intelligent automation into the partner ecosystem and look forward to collaborating in the year ahead.”

“We are thrilled to have Lydonia on board as an Automation Anywhere Partner. Between their diverse industry experience and storied expertise in the tech industry, we believe Lydonia’s focus on the intersection of intelligent automation, hyperautomation, data analytics will be a great addition to our ecosystem as we work together to drive exceptional customer outcomes,” said Ben Yerushalmi, SVP Global Alliances & Channels, Automation Anywhere.

Automation Anywhere's Partner Program acknowledges and rewards partners who exhibit exceptional proficiency in deploying and managing intelligent automation solutions. Lydonia Technologies' Platinum Partner status solidifies its standing as a premier hyperautomation solutions provider and underscores its unwavering commitment to driving transformative outcomes for clients spanning various industries.

About Us

Lydonia Technologies, the Hyperautomation Company, partners with customers to channel the power of automation to analyze, automate, simplify, and innovate. By leveraging our expertise in Intelligent Automation, Data and Analytics, we empower businesses to transform their operations and capitalize on their most valuable assets: people, time, and data. Our comprehensive suite of capabilities in Intelligent Automation enables streamlined and efficient processes, reduced manual efforts and increased productivity. Our advanced Data Analytics solutions create and automate the implementation of actionable insights. By partnering with Lydonia Technologies, customers unlock enhanced innovation, improve decision-making, mitigate risk, and accelerate revenue growth, resulting in superior customer and employee experiences. To learn more, please visit www.lydoniatech.com.