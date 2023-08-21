Revolutionizing Customer Needs: PL Beverage Redefines Private Labeling
PL Beverage is poised to revolutionize the way businesses address their customers'unique needs, offering adaptability and flexibility.ZUG, SWITZERLAND, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PL Beverage is poised to revolutionize the way businesses address their customers'unique needs, offering a realm of adaptability and flexibility unlike any other. Recognizing the distinctive preferences and requirements of its diverse clientele,the brand's approach is unparalleled. Whether it's lab support, small run options,or a cost-effective co-packing service, PL Beverage's flexibility ensures premiumquality while accommodating individualized demands. With a robust productioncapacity, the brand is fully equipped to cater to a wide spectrum of prospectivecustomers.
The expansive portfolio from PL Beverage unveils a world of possibilities inproduct creation and recipe innovation. Clients are presented with an array ofchoices, spanning wines, juices, health shots, sodas, flavored water, energy drinks,and more. These offerings extend beyond pre-made products, as customizationoptions abound. The brand places a paramount emphasis on quality, exemplifiedby prestigious certifications like the International Featured Standard (IFS).Additionally, Private Label Beverage has successfully completed rigorous audits,encompassing HACCP and GMP, EU Organic Regulation, Amazon, Marks &Spencer, Halal, Kosher, Vegan, and Social audits. Adhering to the highestbenchmarks, the brand harnesses cutting-edge laboratory equipment for craftingprivate label beverages of exceptional caliber.
Dedicated to catering to diverse preferences, the company offers a range of cansizes, spanning from 0.15 liters to 1 liter, complemented by a multitude ofpackaging choices. Unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction hastranslated into a substantial and contented clientele.
PL Beverage
Private Label Beverage
+ +41 52 212 12 51
info@plbeverage.com