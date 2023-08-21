Tantum AG receives e-money license and takes next step to become a full service KYC and payment provider
Full payment integration planned for fallVADUZ, LIECHTENSTEIN, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tantum AG, emerging fintech from Liechtenstein, has received its e-money license, enabling it to offer an even broader range of financial services in a legally secure manner and in compliance with all compliance guidelines. Tantum offers identification and payment processing from a single source. "We are proud of the license we have received and can now offer our customers even more as an e-money institution, such as the legally secure safekeeping of customer funds in our wallet," explains Dominik Hurum, CEO of Tantum AG.
Regulated and secure
As a regulated financial institution, Tantum meets the highest standards in terms of data protection (GDPR) and money laundering law (AML). All processes as well as technical structures have been implemented in accordance with the strict requirements of the European Banking Authority (EBA). Located in the stable business location of Liechtenstein, the fintech company offers the best conditions for international payment transactions. The Financial Market Authority, or more precisely the Banking Supervision Department (Financial Market Authority Liechtenstein), is responsible for monitoring e-money institutions in Liechtenstein. It ensures that the relevant legal provisions are complied with. These institutions are authorized to hold client funds in custody, which enables them to issue payment cards, offer e-wallet services and issue other payment instruments.
Identification and payment with one solution
With TantumIdent, Tantum offers quick and easy age and identity verification. After a one-time identification completed in a couple of seconds using AI and machine learning technology, customers can verify themselves with any service provider such as online stores, games, institutes or closed user groups with just one click. Thanks to the integrated payment system TantumPay, payments can be processed in just a few moments. Companies benefit from the fast and easy processing and thus higher conversion rates as well as secure processes. "We developed TantumIdent and TantumPay to meet the need for a user-friendly solution. Data protection is a top priority for us, enabling users to pay without revealing their identity or sensitive payment information, thus protecting users whilst giving providers access to a new target group that can pay anonymously " concludes Dominik Hurum.
