Creative Europe: call for three composers to write three-act opera on environmental sustainability

A Butterfly project, co-funded by the European Union, is looking for three composers from countries participating in the Creative Europe programme (including Armenia, Georgia, and Ukraine).

The selected candidates are expected to write a three-act opera dedicated to the theme of environmental sustainability (water, earth, and air). The opera is to be commissioned by Teatro Comunale di Modena (Italy), Opera Bałtycka (Gdansk, Poland), and Opera Box (Helsinki, Finland).

The conception of this opera will begin with a co-creation phase implemented by high school students in three partners’ countries – Italy, Poland and Finland. The selected authors will work hand-in-hand with the creative team and the artistic directors in two residencies in Italy and Poland.

The project will culminate in May 2025, after two years of work. The premiere of this new opera will take place both in the partner theatres and online. The final production will strongly rely on advanced digital technologies and will showcase the pathways for a more sustainable opera production.

Each composer will receive a €11,000 gross fee, including performing rights (both in person and online streaming), and printed scores free of rights.

The deadline for applications is 17 September.

