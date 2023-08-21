Submit Release
News Search

There were 440 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,619 in the last 365 days.

Moldova: EU and UNDP help install 1000 water meters with remote reading in Ungheni 

A thousand smart water meters equipped with remote data transmission modules were installed in 18 apartment blocks in the municipality of Ungheni, Moldova.

The cost of these devices was about €80,000. The meters were purchased with funds provided under the EU-funded  ‘EU4Moldova: Focal Regions programme’, implemented by UNDP and UNICEF.

The data provided by the meters is transmitted to the ‘Apă-Canal Ungheni’ database. The operator can see in real time if there are technical difficulties and intervene promptly.

According to Petru Scutaru, director of the municipal enterprise ‘Apă-Canal Ungheni’, smart meters have a number of advantages: “Among the advantages are additional convenience and safety for both consumers and the company thanks to remote data acquisition; detection of possible leaks in the internal water network, as well as warning of unauthorised tampering and incorrect installation: removing the seal or installing the metre in the opposite direction of water flow.” 

Under this programme, new sewerage networks have also been built for eight streets in the centre and the Berești-Vasilica district of the municipality. A new aqueduct was also built (National Street, in the perimeter of Vasile Lupu and Solidarității Streets), providing drinking water for more than 24,000 people. 

A new water reservoir with a capacity of 1000m³ has been built at the same time, to provide drinking water for consumers in the municipality and the villages of Zagarancea and Semeni. It also provides the possibility for at least 28 rural localities to connect to the public drinking water supply system.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Moldova: EU and UNDP help install 1000 water meters with remote reading in Ungheni 

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more