Moldova: EU and UNDP help install 1000 water meters with remote reading in Ungheni 

A thousand smart water meters equipped with remote data transmission modules were installed in 18 apartment blocks in the municipality of Ungheni, Moldova.

The cost of these devices was about €80,000. The meters were purchased with funds provided under the EU-funded ‘EU4Moldova: Focal Regions programme’, implemented by UNDP and UNICEF.

The data provided by the meters is transmitted to the ‘Apă-Canal Ungheni’ database. The operator can see in real time if there are technical difficulties and intervene promptly.

According to Petru Scutaru, director of the municipal enterprise ‘Apă-Canal Ungheni’, smart meters have a number of advantages: “Among the advantages are additional convenience and safety for both consumers and the company thanks to remote data acquisition; detection of possible leaks in the internal water network, as well as warning of unauthorised tampering and incorrect installation: removing the seal or installing the metre in the opposite direction of water flow.”

Under this programme, new sewerage networks have also been built for eight streets in the centre and the Berești-Vasilica district of the municipality. A new aqueduct was also built (National Street, in the perimeter of Vasile Lupu and Solidarității Streets), providing drinking water for more than 24,000 people.

A new water reservoir with a capacity of 1000m³ has been built at the same time, to provide drinking water for consumers in the municipality and the villages of Zagarancea and Semeni. It also provides the possibility for at least 28 rural localities to connect to the public drinking water supply system.

