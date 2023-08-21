JMJ Phillip Executive Search and Daggerfinn Collaborate to Host Exclusive Lunch and Learn Event at Detroit Tigers Suite
EINPresswire.com/ -- JMJ Phillip Executive Search, a leading executive search firm specializing in the manufacturing, supply chain, and technology sectors, is excited to announce a dynamic collaboration with Daggerfinn, a renowned employer branding, employee surveying, and corporate culture consultancy, to present an exclusive Lunch and Learn + Book Launch Event titled Navigating The New Normal: Understanding Hiring, Recruitment, and Company Culture in 2023. This insightful event is scheduled to take place on September 14th in the luxurious Detroit Tigers suite during the Detroit Tigers vs Cincinnati Reds game.
The invite-only event will offer a unique opportunity for business professionals, executives, and thought leaders to gather, network, and gain valuable insights into the contemporary landscape of recruiting and workplace culture. Combining the expertise of JMJ Phillip Executive Search and Daggerfinn, attendees will be treated to an engaging presentation that delves into the current state of recruiting strategies, best practices, and trends that are shaping the business world.
In addition to the enriching Lunch and Learn session, this event will also mark the official book launch of the forthcoming business book “Moonshot” that addresses crucial topics in the realm of business operations, recruitment, and culture. Attendees will have the privilege of receiving an exclusive preview of the book, as well as the opportunity to receive pre-release signed copies.
"JMJ Phillip Executive Search is dedicated to fostering meaningful conversations around talent acquisition and workplace culture," says Dennis Theodorou, Managing Director at JMJ Phillip Executive Search. "Teaming up with Daggerfinn to host this Lunch and Learn + Book Launch Event allows us to engage with professionals and thought leaders in a relaxed yet insightful setting."
"We are thrilled to partner with JMJ Phillip Executive Search for this event," adds Kane Carpenter, Managing Director at Daggerfinn. "Our joint commitment to providing actionable insights and fostering connections will undoubtedly make this event a valuable experience for all attendees."
The event is expected to draw a diverse audience from various industries, creating an environment for meaningful conversations and networking opportunities. Seats are limited, and interested attendees are encouraged to RSVP in advance to secure their spot at this exceptional event.
For more information and to request an invitation, please visit https://jmjphillip.com/request-tickets-to-our-upcoming-lunch-learn/.
About JMJ Phillip Executive Search:
JMJ Phillip Executive Search is the premier executive search firm specializing in the recruitment of top talent across the manufacturing, supply chain, and technology sectors.
About Daggerfinn:
Daggerfinn is a data-driven management consultancy focused on helping clients build world-class employer branding, employee surveying, corporate culture, and organizational development strategies.
Kane Carpenter
