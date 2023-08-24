HCFW Charity Token Has Been Listed on DigiFinex Global Exchange

HCFW charity token has been listed and is available for trading as of 7th of August by DigiFinex Global Exchange.

MAHE, MAHE, SEYCHELLES, August 24, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Humans Care Foundation (HCF) is a charity ecosystem of projects built on Polygon blockchain. It is a unique space where donors can directly influence how their donations are used. HCF takes significant and confident steps on its path towards fulfilling its global mission. With the platform's launch scheduled for early September, a new era of opportunities is set to unfold within the global philanthropic sector.Having already tried its hand at charity in Africa, India, Senegal, Uganda and Kenya, HCF knows a thing or two about difficulties both funds and donors are doomed to encounter. Now and then charity appears untraceable and intransparent for a well intentioned donor who is never sure whether their money will end up as planned.HCF is radically changing it. The foundation has recently partnered with several NGOs struggling to make the world a better place for everyone. HCF is currently working on several projects directed at helping children , solving water related issues and building houses for those in need. The network of NGOs is being permanently expanded with new partners willing to join.In a milestone event on August 7th, the listing of one of the ecosystem's tokens, HCFW (Humans Care Foundation: Water), took place on the Digifinex cryptocurrency exchange. From now on anyone can actively contribute to addressing the challenges of the global water crisis and fund projects provided by partnered NGOs. The token debuted on the crypto exchange with a price of $1.5. Its mission is to stop the escalating water crisis, protect and restore the world's water resources and ensure people’s access to clean water.HCF strives to unite the worlds of cryptocurrency and charity. Blockchain technology and regular reports ensure complete transparency and assurance, benefiting both the beneficiaries and the community. Intriguing options also await the crypto community, including token staking.Users have the opportunity to reinvest their owned tokens and receive bonuses as a reward. HCF has developed a progressive system of bonuses for crypto donors making it an attractive platform for their charity aspirations. HCF offers prospective deflationary tokenomics with a token burning system; fixed, flexible and lifetime staking; a special voting system allowing token holders to vote on which projects receive funding; cyclical wallet recharge, and special Activities.Underpinning the tokenomics model is a deflationary approach, wherein tokens are burnt with every donation on the platform. This revolutionary mechanism ensures that each incinerated token symbolizes a positive impact, translating the act of burning tokens into a force for good.With the HCF tokens at the forefront of charitable endeavors, the world of philanthropy is destined to witness a paradigm shift, enabling individuals to contribute actively towards a brighter, more altruistic future.

