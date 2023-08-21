Vantage Fit and Karkinos Healthcare Partner for Comprehensive Cancer Care
Vantage Fit and Karkinos Healthcare partner for comprehensive cancer care through robust early detection and treatment solutions powered by AI and technology
By merging our technology-driven wellness solutions with Karkinos' medical insights, we are creating a comprehensive ecosystem that addresses all aspects of well-being.”NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantage Fit, an AI-empowered employee wellness platform, also one of the products of Vantage Circle, announced a partnership with Karkinos Healthcare to raise awareness about cancer and providing end-to-end tech-enabled solutions for the prevention, early detection and treatment of cancer.
— Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle
This partnership is set to redefine the landscape of cancer care by offering comprehensive cancer care services aimed at early detection and treatment. This includes digital health assessments, tele-consultations, first-level screenings, guidance for further steps, and engagement activities to drive behavioural change. Through their shared vision, both entities are dedicated to enhancing individual well-being and fostering a culture of proactive health management, with a primary focus on cancer care.
Vantage Fit is a comprehensive AI-powered employee wellness solution. It is a one-stop solution for corporates of all sizes looking to warrant employee well-being. It focuses on health and fitness by promoting and rewarding healthier lifestyles and habits. With Vantage Fit, users can track physical activity, such as steps and workouts, and map their outdoor workouts and runs using GPS.
Karkinos Healthcare is a purpose-driven technology-led oncology platform which is focused on designing and delivering bespoke solutions for cancer care. The company, led by a blend of globally acclaimed medical professionals and technologists, is on a mission to create ‘cancer centers without walls’ with the primary aim of addressing the accessibility or affordability gaps in cancer care.
Speaking on the partnership, Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle, said, “By merging our technology-driven wellness solutions with Karkinos' medical insights, we are creating a comprehensive ecosystem that addresses all aspects of well-being. This synergy will enable users to not only achieve their health goals but also receive personalized medical support, ensuring a truly holistic approach."
"Through our collaboration with Vantage Fit, we are advancing the cause of comprehensive well-being, transforming the landscape of cancer care. This partnership empowers individuals with early detection services and personalized support, aligning with our mission to democratize cancer care. Together, we strive to enhance lives and create a meaningful impact on health outcomes," expressed Suresh Venkataramani, Co-founder and CBO of Karkinos Healthcare.
About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is a global HR Tech company revolutionizing employee engagement with its unique and affordable platform for recognition, well-being, rewards, feedback, and exclusive perks. With Vantage Circle's holistic platform, companies only need one platform to focus on the four major engagement areas: rewards and recognition, corporate discounts, employee feedback, and employee wellness. The company’s innovative and research-based solutions are designed to unlock employee engagement and unleash employee potential to drive productivity. The user base is a massive 2M+ employee from leading corporations like Infosys, WIPRO, Airtel, Bosch, Tata Communication, and many more.
About Karkinos: Karkinos Healthcare is a purpose-led, technology-driven, oncology-focused, managed healthcare platform for early detection and diagnosis of common cancers. The organisation espouses the use of a distributed cancer care network while working with a network of healthcare institutions and domain experts within the ecosystem, with an aim to provide comprehensive cancer care closer to individuals’ homes. To learn more, visit https://www.karkinos.in/about-us/.
