DPM welcomes Mission Harmony

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure Development, Hon. Manasseh Maelanga MP, had the honour (on behalf of the national government) to officially welcome the Peace Ark’s ‘Mission Harmony’ to Solomon Islands over the weekend.

Standing tall among distinguished guests and especially the visiting boat’s crew, the Deputy Prime Minister welcomed the safe arrival of the Peace Ark in Solomon Islands, further cementing the bonds of friendship, cooperation and solidarity between Solomon Islands and China.

……. “an embodiment of the People’s Republic of China’s walking-the-talk”, he stressed.

Deputy Prime Minister Maelanga spoke highly of China’s Mission Harmony describing it as formula for peace, cordial international relations- ensuring development that holds benefit for the Global South.

He stated, as the ship docks at Point Cruz, it brings more than just medical expertise but also a message of peace and collaboration that transcends deep humanitarian values.

Encouraging everyone needing medical attention to seek assistance from the boat in the next 7 days, DPM Maelanga said, leaders, government officials and ordinary citizens will have equal opportunity to do medical check-ups and surgery on board.

“Today, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Chinese people’s Liberation Army navy for their dedication in promoting friendship and cooperation between our nations”.

He reemphasized reaffirmation of commitment to a world of harmony, collaboration and peace through Peace Ark’s mission.

Ends///.

DPM Maelanga at the Peace Ark’s bridge

DPM Maelanga (centre), MHMS Minister Togamana, PRC Ambassador H.E Li Ming group photo with senior naval officers of Peace Ark

Part of the crowd welcoming Peace Ark on arrival

Peace Ark arriving at Point Cruz Wharf

-PM Press Sec