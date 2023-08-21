Mango Power E Increases Warranty and Battery Lifespan, Redefining the Future of Portable Power Stations
Mango Power, a trailblazer in the portable power station industry, is proud to announce a groundbreaking extension to its flagship product's warranty. As of August 11, 2023, the MANGO POWER E, an industry-leading portable power station, now offers an extended warranty of 10 years for its cutting-edge CATL battery cells, in addition to a comprehensive 5-year warranty. This unprecedented move is set to redefine the longevity and reliability of portable power solutions.
The MANGO POWER E has set a new benchmark in portable power technology. With its remarkable specifications, including 16 output ports, multiple charging options including solar, grid, and generator, whisper-quiet operation, and a telescopic luggage handle for easy transportation, this power station stands as a testament to innovation and user convenience.
CATL's LFP battery cells have been designed with safety as a paramount concern. In the event of a thermal runaway, CATL's LFP cells emit white smoke and gradually dissipate, minimizing risks. On the other hand, competing NCM batteries exhibit a rapid and dangerous burning rate when overheated.
The longevity of CATL battery cells is equally impressive. Backed by CATL's self-healing technology, these cells can endure an astonishing 6000 cycles while maintaining exceptional efficiency. Additionally, the increased energy density of CATL LFP packs, from 150 Wh/kg to 183 Wh/kg, empowers the MANGO POWER E to generate more energy while maintaining a compact form factor.
Operating in extreme conditions is another forte of CATL batteries. With a temperature range of -20°C to 60°C, Mango Power's power stations thrive even in frigid environments.
Mango Power CEO, Steve Wang, expressed his excitement about this groundbreaking development: "Our mission at Mango Power has always been to push the boundaries of portable power technology. With the extension of the warranty and the integration of CATL battery cells, we're not just providing a product; we're offering peace of mind, reliability, and a future-proof power solution."
The MANGO POWER E, now backed by an extended warranty and fortified by CATL battery cells, is poised to reshape the landscape of portable power solutions. With safer, more reliable performance, increased battery lifespan, and enhanced efficiency, Mango Power's commitment to innovation continues to lead the way.
For more information about Mango Power and its game-changing portable power solutions, please visit: https://www.mangopower.com/pages/mango-power-e
