Smarthost & Snowflake Strategic Partnership Empowers US Gov. Sectors with Data Solutions
Our partnership underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering Managed IT services and cybersecurity support to our commercial and government clients, including DoD agency customers.”LANHAM, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Smarthost Design Technologies (Smarthost), a leading provider of Managed Information Technology (IT) Services for both the Public and Private Sectors, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Snowflake, a pioneering Cloud Data Company. This collaboration aims to equip our diverse customer base with cutting-edge data solutions, driving digital transformation and achieving business objectives.
As an official Snowflake partner, Smarthost brings enhanced value to its clients by offering secure cloud Database Warehousing, Business Intelligence (BI), Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Cybersecurity data solutions. These solutions are designed to meet the stringent requirements for handling Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), including export-controlled data, personally identifiable information (PII), protected health information (PHI), and other mission-critical data.
"The partnership between Smarthost and Snowflake underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier managed IT services and cybersecurity support to our commercial and government clients, including DoD agency customers," affirmed Femi Dada, President & CEO at Smarthost Design Technologies. "We are enthusiastic about deepening our collaboration with organizations within the Department of Defense, enabling secure data sharing and collaboration that advances national defense efforts."
Smarthost's partnership with Snowflake aligns perfectly with its status as an SBA 8(a) program participant and a small business under the GSA schedule. This strategic collaboration empowers public sector customers, including state governments and large non-government municipal entities, to seamlessly access Government & Education Data Cloud services.
Snowflake's Government & Education Data Cloud is equipped to support a data-informed government by adhering to high compliance standards. With achievements such as FedRAMP® Moderate and StateRAMP® High certifications, as well as support for regulated workloads subject to ITAR, CJIS, IRS 1075, FAR, and DFARS requirements, Snowflake ensures data security and integrity across U.S. government-designated regions.
For media inquiries, please get in touch with Femi Dada, President and CEO of Smarthost Design Technologies, at 301-576-1122
About Smarthost Design Technologies (Smarthost)
Smarthost offers a comprehensive range of services, including IT Support, System Integration, Cloud Infrastructure, cybersecurity, information assurance, and data cloud services. Through a dedicated focus on reducing cybersecurity risk and providing responsive, qualified engineering support, Smarthost empowers organizations to achieve their missions efficiently. Leveraging the Data Cloud, businesses can unify data, securely share insights, and power AI/ML and analytics workloads. With Snowflake's seamless data experience across clouds and geographies, Smarthost is positioned to deliver unparalleled value to its clients.
About Snowflake
Snowflake provides a unified data experience that spans multiple clouds and geographies. With an emphasis on secure data handling, Snowflake's platform is designed to support various critical workloads, including data warehousing, data engineering, AI/ML, collaboration, and cybersecurity. Snowflake's Government & Education Data Cloud adheres to stringent compliance standards, ensuring secure and efficient data management.
