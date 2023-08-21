JD Howlette Law Takes on Discriminatory Housing Case in Tampa, Florida
JD Howlette Law announced its representation in a pivotal federal lawsuit involving allegations of unlawful discriminatory housing practices in Tampa, Florida.TAMPA, FLORIDA , UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- JD Howlette Law announced its representation in a pivotal federal lawsuit involving allegations of unlawful discriminatory housing practices in Tampa, Florida.
The case involves an elderly African American who was subjected to discriminatory housing practices based on his race while residing at the Springs at Palma Sola Apartments. In his Amended Complaint, Mr. Kwame Eaddy alleges that, despite timely paying rent from December 2018 through January 2021, his landlord intentionally treated him differently than his White neighbors by: (1) ignoring his maintenance service requests for over a year; (2) targeting him with frivolous rule violation notices and an eviction action; (3) charging him unjustified fees that he did not owe; and (4) refusing to accept his last month's rent because it did not include the extra fees. The lawsuit brings forth claims under the Fair Housing Act, a federal law that prohibits discrimination in housing based on race, color, religion, sex, familial status, national origin, and disability.
Adding weight to the allegations, the Florida Commission on Human Relations recently issued a report which found reasonable cause to believe that a discriminatory housing practice occurred. Specifically, the Commission determined that there was reasonable cause that a violation of Section 760.23(c) of the Florida Statutes occurred, which, like the Fair Housing Act, prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, disability, familial status, or religion in the sale, rental, or financing of housing.
Attorney Jordan D. Howlette, the managing attorney at JD Howlette Law, commented on the case, stating, "Every individual, regardless of their age, race, or background, deserves to live without the fear of discrimination. We are committed to ensuring that justice is served and that discriminatory practices in housing are eradicated."
This lawsuit underscores the ongoing challenges many face in the housing market, even in the 21st century. JD Howlette Law is dedicated to upholding the rights of all individuals and ensuring that they are treated fairly and justly in all aspects of life, including housing.
For those who believe they have faced discrimination in housing or any other area, JD Howlette Law encourages them to come forward and seek justice. The firm remains steadfast in its commitment to fighting for the rights of all individuals and ensuring a fair and just society.
The case is Eaddy v. Continental Properties LLC 120, filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida (Case No. 8:23-cv-00234).
