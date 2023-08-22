Submit Release
US Drug Watchdog Urges Users of Prolia To Call Them If in the Last Year Their Shot Has Increased to Over $2000 Per Injection by Their Healthcare Provider-Did the Bill Also Mention Infusion Center?

If you have been using the drug Prolia for the last few years and the price increased in the last year call us at 866-714-6466. When we say price increase, we mean by over $1000 per dose.”
US Drug Watchdog

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The US Drug Watchdog is a consumer advocate for consumers in the United States and they are focused in on recalled, defective or overpriced pharmaceutical products or medical devices. About a week ago the group was contacted by a consumer in a Gulf Coast US State related to the fact that her injection for a drug called ' Prolia' had increased by thousands of dollars per injection. This is in no way an allegation the drug maker had-has increased their price. The suggestion here is the local healthcare company had dramatically increased their price for giving the drug to one of their patients---by thousands of dollars as they would be happy to discuss at 866-714-6466.

Another odd fact about this situation is the local healthcare company in this US State was requiring the patient who was receiving the ‘Prolia’ shot--to go to an 'infusion center' for cancer patients-to receive this medication. Even odder the healthcare company in this US State could not explain the gigantic price increase for the Prolia medication-nor could they explain why patients receiving this medication were required to go to a cancer treatment center's infusion center. https://USDrugWatchdog.Com

The US Drug Watchdog says, "If you have been using the drug Prolia for the last few years and the price increased dramatically in the last year please call us at 866-714-6466. When we say dramatic price increase, we mean by over $1000 per dose. We are also very interested in talking with users of Prolia who were required to go to an infusion center-rather than receiving a shot at a doctor’s office." https://USDrugWatchdog.Com

For nearly two decades the US Drug Watchdog has been assisting consumers in the United States with a focus on defective or dangerous drugs, medical devices and or medical products. There is no other group in the United States like the US Drug Watchdog. https://USDrugWatchdog.Com

