TransparentRx's Innovative Approach Transforms Pharmacy Benefits: Sapp Bros. Case Study Reveals Remarkable Results

Sapp Bros Cost Trendline America's first fiduciary model pharmacy benefit manager

Revolutionizing Savings and Member Experience through Fiduciary Pharmacy Benefit Management

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TransparentRx, a pioneer in fiduciary pharmacy benefit solutions, is thrilled to unveil an exceptional case study showcasing the transformative impact of its partnership with Sapp Bros., a new client. The case study sheds light on the remarkable journey from high pharmacy benefit costs to unprecedented savings, exemplifying TransparentRx's commitment to delivering cost-effective and efficient solutions.

In a mere four months into the plan year, the case study highlights a dramatic reduction in pharmacy benefit costs for Sapp Bros., as pharmacy costs plummeted from $120.19 per member per month (PMPM) to an astonishing $37.79 PMPM. This significant achievement underscores the efficacy of TransparentRx's strategic interventions and innovative methodologies in controlling pharmacy benefit expenses.

Notable highlights from the case study include:

Grand Success with GDR and GSR: Sapp Bros. experienced an astounding Generic Dispense Rate (GDR) of 89% and a Generic Substitution Rate (GSR) of 99%, reflecting TransparentRx's proficiency in maximizing cost savings through generic medications.

Seamless Transition for Existing Prescriptions: During the initial 90 days of implementation, TransparentRx smoothly transitioned existing prescriptions through a grandfathering process, ensuring a seamless experience for Sapp Bros.' members.

Member Satisfaction: Member calls have primarily centered around general inquiries, highlighting the smooth and uncomplicated transition that TransparentRx facilitated.

It's important to note that the remarkable pharmacy cost reduction to $37.79 PMPM doesn't include administrative fees or rebates. Administrative fees encompass fees related to prior authorization, appeals, drug utilization management, and specialty carve-out program fees, providing Sapp Bros. a comprehensive and radically transparent pricing structure.

"We are elated to present the incredible success story of our partnership with Sapp Bros.," said Tyrone Squires, Managing Director at TransparentRx. "This case study exemplifies our dedication to innovative strategies that drive substantial savings and enhanced member experiences."

TransparentRx's collaboration with Sapp Bros. showcases the immense potential of strategic pharmacy benefit management. The case study exemplifies how the right approach can not only significantly reduce costs but also enhance member satisfaction and streamline operations.

A savings calculator and case studies are now available on TransparentRx's official website at https://transparentrx.com. For further details or inquiries, please contact Maricor Bonjoc at maricor.bonjoc@transparentrx.com or (866) 499-1940 ext. 201.

About TransparentRx:

TransparentRx is a trailblazing provider of fiduciary pharmacy benefit solutions, committed to delivering cost-effective strategies and exceptional member experiences. With a proven record of accomplishment of driving transformative results, TransparentRx empowers clients to achieve substantial savings and operational excellence.

About Sapp Bros:

Sapp Bros., Inc. is a collection of 17 full-service, friendly travel centers; primarily located on Interstate-80 from as far west as Salt Lake City, Utah to Clearfield, Pennsylvania in the east.

The Five Primary Ways Pharmacy Benefit Managers Make Money and What To Do About It