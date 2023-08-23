PBIA Congratulates New Certified Pharmacy Benefits Specialist (CPBS) Graduates for Excellence in Pharmacy Benefits

CPBS™ is the first pharmacy benefit designation dedicated solely to advocating for unions, health plans, health systems, commercial and public sector employers.

Twelve Dedicated Professionals Attain CPBS Designation from Pharmacy Benefit Institute of America

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pharmacy Benefit Institute of America (PBIA) proudly announces the successful completion of the Certified Pharmacy Benefits Specialist (CPBS) program by a group of highly dedicated individuals. These graduates have demonstrated a deep commitment to excellence in the field of pharmacy benefits management, earning the CPBS designation is a testament to their knowledge, dedication, and hard work.

The CPBS program, offered by PBIA, is a comprehensive certification designed to equip professionals with the skills and expertise required to navigate the intricate landscape of pharmacy benefits. The program covers a broad range of topics, including pharmaceutical industry trends, healthcare regulations, cost management strategies, patient care optimization, and more. With this certification, individuals gain a competitive edge in the industry and are prepared to provide innovative solutions that drive positive outcomes for both patients and organizations.

The following individuals have successfully earned the Certified Pharmacy Benefits Specialist (CPBS) designation:

Craig Moore, CFE

Jennifer Fulmer Groves, RPh

Kelly Rubin, RPh

Sarah Johnson

Sally Wienclaw, PACS

Mary Beth Jones, RPh

Sahily Paoline, RPh

David Ninow

Susan Carroll, CPA

Mekia Jackson, PharmD

Michael Ortiz

Suzi Kemp

Michael Ortiz, expressing his gratitude, said, "Thank you so much, Tyrone. This course was very tough, but I am so happy I stuck with it and took your advice along the way. I’ll make sure to put this knowledge to work to drive change and won’t take the responsibility lightly."

Jennifer Fulmer Groves shared her experience, "You managed to keep my tired brain focused on learning complex information in a very short period of time. Yes, it was hard work. Yes, I still have a lot of learning to do. However, your program was set up in a way that not only energized me but also piqued my curiosity and spurred me to want to learn more. I appreciate the way in which you have structured the program and readily share your knowledge with others. It was an excellent course and radically changed my knowledge of this industry."

These testimonials underscore the rigorous and effective nature of PBIA's CPBS program, designed to empower professionals with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in the dynamic field of pharmacy benefits management.

Each of these graduates has shown exceptional dedication to their professional growth and the advancement of pharmacy benefits management. Their accomplishments reflect a commitment to staying at the forefront of industry trends and providing patients with the highest quality of care and service.

"We are proud of the dedication and hard work demonstrated by these individuals in earning their CPBS designation," said Tyrone Squires, Founder of PBIA. "Their commitment to continuous learning and excellence is an inspiration to all professionals in the pharmacy benefits management field."

PBIA extends its warmest congratulations to these individuals on their remarkable achievement and wishes them continued success in their careers. The CPBS designation is a testament to their expertise and commitment to advancing the field of pharmacy benefits management.

For more information about the CPBS program and PBIA, please visit https://pharmacybenefitinstitute.com or contact Maricor Bonjoc at info@pharmacybenefitinstitute.com or 702-389-1159.

About PBIA:

The Pharmacy Benefit Institute of America (PBIA) is a leading organization dedicated to providing comprehensive education and professional development opportunities in the field of pharmacy benefits management. PBIA offers a range of certification programs and resources designed to empower professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in this dynamic industry. PBIA is approved by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), HR Certification Institute (HRCI), American Council of Pharmacy Education (ACPE), and forty-six states to provide recertification credit to licensed pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, life and health professionals, and human resources specialists. Effective January 1, 2023, the Pharmacy Benefit Institute of America (PBIA) has established a sponsorship partnership with the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill Eshelman School of Pharmacy. This collaboration allows pharmacists and pharmacy technicians to earn up to 20.0 hours of continuing education credit from the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE). Notably, UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy holds the esteemed title of being ranked the nation's #1 pharmacy school by U.S. News & World Report.