Global Anti-Snoring Treatment Market Size Envisioned to Exceed $4100 Million by 2030, At a 9.2% CAGR | Reshaping Sleep

[218 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Anti-Snoring Treatment Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 2100 million in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 4100 million by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 9.2% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Aegean Medical Inc., Natus Medical Inc., Inspire Medical Systems Inc., Tomed Dr. Toussaint Gmbh, ResMed, AccuMED Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline, Apnea Sciences Corporation, Theravent Inc., Braebon Medical Corporation, Sonomed Limited, Pure Sleep Company, GE Healthcare, Meditas, ImThera Medical Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Airway Management Inc., Zephyr Sleep Technologies, Medtronic plc, Sleeping Well LLC, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, and others.

Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Anti-Snoring Treatment Market By Device Type (Mandibular Advancement Devices (MAD), Tongue Stabilizing Devices (TSD), Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices, And Nasal Devices), By End-User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Anti-Snoring Treatment Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 2100 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 4100 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.2% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Anti-Snoring Treatment? How big is the Anti-Snoring Treatment Industry?

Anti-Snoring Treatment Report Coverage & Overview:

Snoring is a prevalent condition resulting from the repetitive narrowing and collapse of the upper airway. This occurrence not only disrupts sleep patterns but also undermines the overall sleep quality. Habitual snoring could indicate underlying health issues such as obstructive sleep apnea, characterized by shallow sleep, breathing interruptions, frequent awakenings, cardiac strain, and compromised rest. As a result, addressing snoring necessitates a specific approach known as anti-snoring treatment.

Anti-snoring treatment encompasses a range of options, both non-surgical and surgical, to alleviate the condition. Some of the recommended anti-snoring treatments encompass strategies such as weight loss and positioning therapy. Notably, mandibular protrusion splints have demonstrated efficacy in reducing snoring in specific cases. Furthermore, if nasal obstruction hampers breathing, medical interventions like rhinoplasty or minimally invasive procedures are often recommended. It's important to recognize that managing snoring is pivotal not only for improved sleep quality but also for addressing potential health complications associated with the condition.

Global Anti-Snoring Treatment Market: Growth Dynamics

Disrupted eating patterns and the consumption of alcoholic beverages have fueled the global surge in market demand.

Shifts in lifestyles and unhealthy dietary practices, including alcohol consumption, tobacco use, and smoking, are key drivers propelling the growth of the global anti-snoring treatment market. The prevalence of sleep disorders and the increase in obesity cases further contribute to the market's expansion worldwide. A rising elderly population susceptible to snoring disorders has led to a substantial demand for snore-alleviating solutions, thereby propelling global market dynamics. Advancements in anti-snoring technology and surgical interventions will elevate the global market's growth trajectory. The escalating instances of obstructive sleep apnea have significantly expanded the market's scope across the globe. The introduction of novel anti-snoring treatments will bolster global market trends. For example, in February 2023, Healthpoint, a U.S.-based health unit partner of Mubadala Health, introduced a new diagnostic approach in the UAE. This initiative aims to aid individuals afflicted with obstructive sleep apnea, a condition characterized by loud snoring and temporary breathing cessation, which deprives the body and brain of essential oxygen.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 2100 million in 2022 Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 4100 million CAGR Growth Rate 9.2% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Aegean Medical Inc., Natus Medical Inc., Inspire Medical Systems Inc., Tomed Dr. Toussaint Gmbh, ResMed, AccuMED Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline, Apnea Sciences Corporation, Theravent Inc., Braebon Medical Corporation, Sonomed Limited, Pure Sleep Company, GE Healthcare, Meditas, ImThera Medical Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Airway Management Inc., Zephyr Sleep Technologies, Medtronic plc, Sleeping Well LLC, and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare. Key Segment By Device Type, By End-User, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Anti-Snoring Treatment Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global anti-snoring treatment market is sectored into device type, end-user, and region.

In device type terms, The global market for anti-snoring treatment is divided into distinct segments, encompassing mandibular advancement devices (MAD), tongue stabilizing devices (TSD), continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices , and nasal devices. Notably, the continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices segment, which secured an impressive 60% of the global market share in 2022, is projected to exhibit the highest rate of growth in the upcoming years. This surge in the segment's expansion can be attributed to the increasing demand for continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices in the treatment of both snoring and obstructive sleep apnea disorders.

Based on end-user, The worldwide anti-snoring treatment sector is categorized into segments encompassing hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Notably, the specialty clinics segment, which significantly contributed to the global industry share in 2022, is poised to solidify its supremacy within the global landscape moving forward. This segment's growth trajectory over the evaluation period can be attributed to the substantial demand for anti-snoring treatment devices observed within specialty clinics, spanning both emerging economies and developed nations.

The global Anti-Snoring Treatment market is segmented as follows:

By Device Type

Mandibular Advancement Devices (MAD)

Tongue Stabilizing Devices (TSD)

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices

Nasal Devices

By End-User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Anti-Snoring Treatment market include -

Aegean Medical Inc.

Natus Medical Inc.

Inspire Medical Systems Inc.

Tomed Dr. Toussaint Gmbh

ResMed

AccuMED Corporation

GlaxoSmithKline

Apnea Sciences Corporation

Theravent Inc.

Braebon Medical Corporation

Sonomed Limited

Pure Sleep Company

GE Healthcare

Meditas

ImThera Medical Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Airway Management Inc.

Zephyr Sleep Technologies

Medtronic plc

Sleeping Well LLC

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global anti-snoring treatment market is projected to expand annually at the annual growth rate of around 9.2% over the forecast timespan (2023-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global anti-snoring treatment market size was evaluated at nearly $2100 million in 2022 and is expected to reach $4100 million by 2030.

The global anti-snoring treatment market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to easy product availability, high strength, enhanced safety, and cost-efficiency.

In terms of device type, the continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices segment is slated to register the fastest CAGR over the analysis period.

Based on the end-user, the specialty clinics segment is predicted to lead the segmental surge over the forecast timeline.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific anti-snoring treatment market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the assessment timeline.

Regional Analysis:

North America is poised to secure a leading position in the global anti-snoring treatment market from 2023 to 2030.

During this forecast period, North America, which accounted for half of the global anti-snoring treatment market share in 2022, is projected to emerge as the frontrunner. This region's trajectory will be augmented by the introduction of novel treatment modalities aimed at addressing sleep disorders, particularly in countries like Canada and the United States. Additionally, the presence of prominent manufacturers of anti-snoring treatment devices within these countries will further bolster the regional market's scope in the years to come. The unveiling of innovative products will play a significant role in driving the region's market growth. In the first quarter of 2021, Rotech Healthcare, a notable U.S.-based firm specializing in sleep apnea therapy, received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the commercial launch of their eXciteOSA anti-snoring equipment.

Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific anti-snoring treatment industry is expected to exhibit the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) throughout the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the sizable population of untreated individuals grappling with snoring-related concerns. Furthermore, increased awareness regarding snoring as a medical condition has paved the way for new avenues of growth within the Asia-Pacific region. The market's trajectory will be further buoyed by the introduction of fresh products. In May 2022, Illusion Designers, a prominent player in India's dental sector, unveiled an anti-snoring device. This innovative device is lightweight, easy to wear, alleviates symptoms of obstructive sleep apnea, mitigates fatigue, and enhances patients' overall quality of life.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Anti-Snoring Treatment Market: Prospects

The growing acceptance of anti-snoring solutions will unveil fresh opportunities for global market expansion.

The widespread adoption of anti-snoring applications, dental devices, mandibular advancement equipment, behavioral therapies, and tongue stabilizing devices has unlocked novel pathways for growth in the global anti-snoring treatment market. Additionally, sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy dietary patterns, increased alcohol consumption, and the prevalence of sleep disorders will contribute to the emergence of new growth dimensions for the market on a global scale.

