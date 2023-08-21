Saudi Arabia Drive-Thru Market Poised for Growth
A informational report about the potential of digital drive thru market in forecast in Saudi Arabia.RIYADH, AR-RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Saudi Arabia drive-thru market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by a number of factors, including the growing population, increasing urbanization, and rising disposable incomes.
The growth of the Saudi Arabia drive-thru market is being driven by a number of factors, including:
• The growing population: The Saudi Arabia population is expected to reach 36.4 million by 2025, up from 35.8 million in 2022. This growing population will create a demand for more convenient and efficient ways to purchase goods and services.
• Increasing urbanization: The Saudi Arabia urbanization rate is expected to reach 88% by 2025, up from 82% in 2022. This urbanization will lead to more people living in cities, where drive-thrus are more common.
• Rising disposable incomes: The Saudi Arabia disposable income is expected to reach $24.5 thousand per capita by 2025, up from $22.8 thousand per capita in 2022. This rising disposable income will allow people to spend more on convenience and convenience-oriented services, such as drive-thrus.
The Saudi Arabia drive-thru market is segmented by industry, type, and region. By industry, the market is segmented into food and beverage, retail, and others. The food and beverage segment is the largest segment, accounting for the majority of the market share. This is due to the growing popularity of fast food and the increasing demand for convenience.
By type, the market is segmented into traditional drive-thrus and automated drive-thrus. The traditional drive-thrus segment is the largest segment, accounting for the majority of the market share. However, the automated drive-thrus segment is expected to grow at a faster CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing adoption of automation in the retail and foodservice industries.
By region, the market is segmented into Riyadh, Makkah, Jeddah, Dammam, and others. Riyadh is the largest market for drive-thrus in Saudi Arabia, followed by Makkah and Jeddah. This is due to the high population density and the growing disposable incomes in these cities.
The key players in the Saudi Arabia drive-thru market include McDonald's, Starbucks, Burger King, KFC, dr.CAFE COFFEE and Domino's Pizza. These players are investing in expanding their drive-thru networks in order to capture a larger share of the market.
The Saudi Arabia drive-thru market is a dynamic and growing market. The key trends in the market include the increasing adoption of automation, the growing popularity of healthy and sustainable drive-thru options, and the expansion of drive-thru networks into new areas.
About Creative Solutions
Creative Solutions is a leading provider of drive-thru solutions in Saudi Arabia. The company offers a wide range of solutions, including traditional drive-thrus, automated drive-thrus, and mobile drive-thrus. Creative Solutions has a strong track record of success in the Saudi Arabia market and is committed to providing its customers with the best possible solutions.
Kareem Qureshi
Creative Solutions Co. Ltd
prog5@creative-sols.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram