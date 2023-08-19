Submit Release
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau convenes the Incident Response Group to discuss wildfires in British Columbia, in the Northwest Territories, and across the country

CANADA, August 19 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau convened the Incident Response Group with ministers and senior officials to discuss wildfires and extreme weather across the country.

In their second meeting this week, the Group focused on the latest developments in the Northwest Territories as well as in British Columbia, where a province-wide state of emergency was declared on Friday due to the growing number of wildfires threatening communities.

The Prime Minister, ministers, and senior officials emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety of Canadians impacted by the wildfires. Ministers and senior officials discussed the feedback they are hearing from First Nations communities that have been impacted and the actions the Government of Canada is taking to ensure that the appropriate supports are in place. They also provided an update on the broad range of federal supports currently deployed in the northern and western regions of Canada, including Canadian Armed Forces, Canadian Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Mounted Police personnel as well as aircraft, logistics, planning and coordination, and other resources to protect communities and support evacuees.

The Group agreed on the importance of making additional resources available to both British Columbia and the Northwest Territories and working closely with all orders of government in order to support Canadians. The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to all federal officials who have been supporting the emergency response, and to all levels of government for working together to keep Canadians safe.

The Group emphasized the importance of residents continuing to follow evacuation orders and the advice of officials and first responders.

The Prime Minister, ministers, and senior officials expressed that their thoughts continue to be with all impacted residents and thanked the brave first responders fighting wildfires across the country.

