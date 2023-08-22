Truth Quotient LLC releases V-2.0 Authentication™ truth teller software

Authentication™ V-2.0 is Here

UNION BRIDGE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Truth Quotient LLC, a leading provider of advanced software and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, announced today the launch of its latest product, an advanced software tool that can authenticate the validity of human language assertions.

The Authentication™ line of software uses natural language processing (NLP) to analyze the validity of simple sentence-based assertions.

“In today’s world of Artificial Intelligence (AI) generated content it is becoming more and more important to know whether what you are reading or hearing is true or not,” said Dr. John Hnatio the founder and Chief Scientist at Truth Quotient LLC.

“At Truth Quotient LLC we are working to develop the world’s most advanced way to bring complete transparency to the validity of the content of information you find on the Internet,” Hnatio said. “You see, Information on the Internet and AI generated content is made up of a combination of true, partially true, and plain false assertions. Being able to tell the difference is now essential if we are to safely use AI,” Hnatio added,

“Authentication™ V-2.0 continues to pursue the path of continuous improvement, and V-2.0 offers substantially enhanced capability over the initial version of the software. In this second beta version, we are using user queries and system responses to make the software “smarter and smarter over time,” Hnatio said.

“The V-2.0 software uses special information harvesting and analysis techniques coupled with logic engines, learning databases, and other methods to separate truth from fiction by finding and immediately bringing to the user reliable sources of information that tell you if an assertion is true, partially true, or just plain false. But it doesn’t stop there. It also provides what we call content transparency by providing the user with credible reference URLs that support or debunk simple assertions,” Hnatio continued.

When clients purchase the V-2.0 software, they will receive automatic upgrades as they become available. Truth Quotient LLC anticipates V-2.0 capability upgrades to be pushed out to users once every 60 days.

"By using Authentication™ V-2.0 we can quickly and efficiently analyze vast amounts of online content, which is critical in today's fast-paced digital landscape," added Andrew Meiners, Chief Operating Officer of Truth Quotient LLC. "We are confident that our program will help to improve the quality of information available to our users online and empower them to make better-informed decisions."

Future versions of the Authentication™ line of products will include exponential increases in the accuracy of the truth meter used to determine the validity of assertions, identify AI generated content for independent review by Authentication™, the ability to examine the content of complex sentences, paragraphs, reports, and other documents.

Truth Quotient LLC is also working to apply their revolutionary truth telling technology to media outputs including YouTube, Rumble, National television outlets, news broadcasts, speeches, and other multi-media formats in near real time.

Truth Quotient LLC has designed Authentication™ for use by professors, teachers and students, journalists, and social media users to validate the accuracy of online content quickly, easily, and inexpensively.

At Truth Quotient LLC, we are dedicated to empowering a new generation of digital doers by providing them with the tools they need to become better critical thinkers. Critical thinking skills are essential to separate fact from fiction in the new age of artificial intelligence. At Truth Quotient LLC, we bring the power of supercomputing together with linguistics, the rules of logic and data harvesting to fight mis and disinformation. The result is a revolutionary new type of software tool called Authentication™ V-2.0.

“A whole new world of AI is upon us. It’s up to each of us to use it wisely,” Hnatio concluded.

